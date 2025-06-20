Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imageautumn artautumnvintage autumnvintage illustrationspublic domain postersvintage posterallegheny mountainsantique mountain shoesAutumn in the Alleghenies (horse shoe bend)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8975 x 7214 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149839/png-leaf-treeView licenseHorse Shoe Bend. [Alleghenies, Pennsylvania Railroad Co.] by Robert Atkinson Boninehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14288497/photo-image-horse-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFall sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914099/fall-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlack Diamond Express. Handsomest train in the world. Lehigh Valley railroad systemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689022/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFall trail poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788884/fall-trail-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChamonix station et Glacier des Bossonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687767/chamonix-station-glacier-des-bossonsFree Image from public domain licenseMountain poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159619/mountain-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAutumn on the Santa Rosa Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690499/autumn-the-santa-rosa-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574839/happy-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCheat River and Buckhorn Wall (Baltimore and Ohio Railroad)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690848/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFall festival, autumn poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913957/fall-festival-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Man reclining with rifle looking at rushing water]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689603/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA dim shot of a horseshoe-shaped river bend in a canyon under a stormy sky. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3288330/free-photo-image-aerial-view-arizona-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102550/happy-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMcKee's Rocks, Allegheny County Pennsylvania, 1901https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690102/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099384/happy-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAcross the Sierra Nevadashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691353/across-the-sierra-nevadasFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license[Image of cattle-pigs, cows, sheep, and horses]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689033/image-cattle-pigs-cows-sheep-and-horsesFree Image from public domain licenseCamping & adventure club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739783/camping-adventure-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Horses and jockeys at the fair with building in the background]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689504/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[Horse framed by a horseshoe with fair buildings and a racetrack in the background]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689324/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGet back to nature poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739822/get-back-nature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHorse shoe bend. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305375/free-photo-image-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseNature is calling poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713722/nature-calling-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Procession of horses, sheep, and cows on a race track]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689432/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView license[Print with cows at the center and chickens, horses, sheep, and birds surrounding the cows. In the top right and left…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689302/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHello October poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602554/hello-october-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican autumn, Starucca Valley, Erie R. Road / J.F. Cropsey, 1865.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691116/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000428/autumn-coming-instagram-post-templateView license[African American man with cow, people and horses in background]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688206/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993091/adventure-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSunrise in the Alleghenies, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690019/sunrise-the-alleghenies-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license... in the countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688213/the-countryFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView licensePatron oficial del escudo de armas de la Republica Oriental del Uruguayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688680/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license