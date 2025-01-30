Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetennessee rivercommanders historygun boatlithographtennesseevintage poster6thandrewhullCapture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton, Strobridge & Co. Lith. Cin. O.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 917 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10546 x 8055 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseBattle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView licenseCarver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDream vacation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10678049/dream-vacation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSoldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseCamping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView licenseThe first battle between "iron" ships of warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805153/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTerrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure awaits poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10678181/adventure-awaits-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Confederate States of America : 22 February 1862 - deo vindice / Andrew B. Graham Litho. Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688170/image-vintage-poster-1862-americaFree Image from public domain licenseEscape the everyday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11832501/escape-the-everyday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNashville from the Capitol by George N Barnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14278048/nashville-from-the-capitol-george-barnardFree Image from public domain licenseOpera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752205/png-antique-ariane-theatre-national-lopera-artView licenseVue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les anglois en 1762https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688670/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRiver sightseeing trip poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635174/png-adventure-aesthetic-art-nouveauView licenseVue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les Anglois en 1762https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690844/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRiver cruise package poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099793/river-cruise-package-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFeminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView licenseGen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTour agency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805143/tour-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Startling Announcementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988453/startling-announcementFree Image from public domain licenseRiver sightseeing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073653/river-sightseeing-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691345/image-tennessee-battle-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView licenseMower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763571/christmas-tree-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690699/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYacht charter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11832433/yacht-charter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043203/art-history-class-poster-templateView licenseKearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764885/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690792/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel insurance poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386169/travel-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseConfederate States of America loan - seven per cent, February 20th 1863 - authorized by the Act of Congress C.S.A. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688054/image-vintage-february-posterFree Image from public domain licenseA sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967867/sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseTaking the river by boat, bay and bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578459/free-photo-image-exercise-412th-theater-engineer-command-arkansas-riverFree Image from public domain license