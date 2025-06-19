rawpixel
Prang's fine art pictures. What is it? / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
l. prang & co.curiositypublic domain postersvintagevintage posterantiqueartcc0
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Prang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Curiosity poster template, customizable advertisement
["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…
Baptism invitation template
["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…
Christening celebration invitation template
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Kids book cover template, editable design
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
