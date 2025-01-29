rawpixel
Winter carnival 1887 - St. Paul ice palace (194 ft. wide) - (217 ft. long) / H. Brosius ; lith. by The H.M Smyth Print Co.
minnesotaicevintage minnesotavintage posterwinter carnivalpublic domainwinterice palace
