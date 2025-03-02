rawpixel
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
Vintage music store poster template
The champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Cheese party poster template, editable text and design
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Cheese poster template, editable text and design
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Photograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Peerless by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Hyper-realistic drawing Instagram post template, editable text
Ground plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son…
Book club poster template, editable text and design
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Classic car caravan poster template, editable text and design
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
[Apollo Belvidere, study showing the forehead, eyes, and bridge of nose] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Pool party poster template
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
François Gregoire & Co. enamel of America for beautifying and preserving the complexion / printed in oil colors by P.S.…
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
Bird facts poster template
[Portrait frame]
