Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage rabbitrabbit paintingsgame rabbitvintage posterduck artduck vintage paintingduck deaddead rabbitDead game / by G. Bosett [i.e., Bossett]., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4677 x 3729 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGame, set, match poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432217/game-set-match-poster-templateView licenseDessert no. 1 / Wilkie ; after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688737/dessert-no-wilkie-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059402/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461007/easter-egg-hunt-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseNarragansett Pier (stormy) / AT Bricher ; by A.T. Bricher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690740/image-prang-co-alfred-thompson-bricherFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView license[Birds on pine boughs] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689554/birds-pine-boughs-hw-herrick-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002503/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseNo. 2, The Hedge sparrows mansion / after C. Ryan., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688392/no-the-hedge-sparrows-mansion-after-ryan-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseAutumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690625/autumn-monogram-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407917/easter-egg-hunt-poster-templateView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166534/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001737/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseSpring / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688359/spring-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002049/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView license[Scarlet tanager on a cherry tree branch] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688362/image-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licensePastel wild animals illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889095/pastel-wild-animals-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseChickens and strawberries / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690840/chickens-and-strawberries-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBlack wildlife illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888991/black-wildlife-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseNo. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689523/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseEaster morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689455/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseInternational rabbit day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14415002/international-rabbit-day-poster-templateView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689530/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057722/vintage-animal-sculpture-editable-home-decor-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNo. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689441/image-whitney-olive-prangFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002448/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseSan Juan Capistrano Mission, No. 2, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690745/san-juan-capistrano-mission-no-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChipmunk and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688624/chipmunk-and-ferns-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002015/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseNo. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689442/image-olive-whitney-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain license