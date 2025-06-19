Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelithographfrench postervintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationWashington / Maurin ; lith. de Delpech, à Paris.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 875 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7464 x 10236 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView licenseWashington, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686809/washington-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDiagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView licenseLouis XVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205610/louisFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseCharette by François Séraphin Delpechhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14309327/charette-francois-seraphin-delpechFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseList of the officers, non-commissioned officers, musicians & privates of the first regiment Mississippi riflemen in the war…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689416/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseWashington. From the original portrait painted by Rembrandt Peale / Drawn on stone by Rembrandt Peale ; Litho of Pendleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690471/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseG. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690473/washington-washington-george-1732-1799Free Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22414806/image-xmas-cute-personView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993633/drawing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington as a freemasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseG. Washington, c1876.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690521/washington-c1876Free Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseWashington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690052/washington-taking-command-the-army-cambridge-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseCathelineau by François Séraphin Delpechhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256217/cathelineau-francois-seraphin-delpechFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688262/george-washington-weidenbachFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa galope (1788–1825) by François Séraphin Delpechhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790769/galope-1788-1825-francois-seraphin-delpechFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseLouis-Joseph Gay-Lussac. Lithograph by Z. Belliard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982173/louis-joseph-gay-lussac-lithograph-belliardFree Image from public domain license