rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The contented gardener / J.G. Vibert ; after J.G. Vibert, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
Save
Edit Image
l. prangl. prang & co.vintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688582/image-vintage-beach-poster-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689556/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690774/image-vintage-prang-posterFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689559/image-god-olive-whitney-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
No. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689442/image-olive-whitney-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689493/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
No. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689441/image-whitney-olive-prangFree Image from public domain license
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView license
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689530/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689447/image-olive-whitney-prangs-crosses-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690750/image-prang-floral-mottoes-pure-heartFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689495/image-prang-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689445/image-prang-olive-whitney-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain license
Pacific Northwest trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pacific Northwest trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723987/png-american-blank-space-brownView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 27. The groves were God's first temples / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689490/image-god-prang-motto-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
No. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 40, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689523/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166534/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689553/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-10-the-lord-risen-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689475/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-faithful-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 14. Lord, I believe / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 14. Lord, I believe / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687841/image-jesus-vintage-prangs-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain license
Global business poster template, editable text
Global business poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726795/global-business-poster-template-editable-textView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 11. Love the truth, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 11. Love the truth, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688577/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-11-love-the-truth-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license