Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageslavesmarriagevintage bridevintage marriagebride farewellpublic domain postersvintage postervintage illustrations familyThe departure of the bride from the mansion of WashingtonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 884 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8993 x 6625 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGoodbye quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630306/goodbye-quote-instagram-post-templateView license[George Washington]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689283/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card template, festive editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8321381/wedding-invitation-card-template-festive-editable-designView license[George Washington]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690021/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseFarewell poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776875/farewell-poster-templateView licenseG. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690473/washington-washington-george-1732-1799Free Image from public domain licenseWedding planner poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072575/wedding-planner-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715891/bachelorette-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseBridal luncheon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716226/bridal-luncheon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington as a freemasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain licenseParenting blog poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962316/parenting-blog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseG. Washington, c1876.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690521/washington-c1876Free Image from public domain licenseThank you message poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12046695/thank-you-message-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington. From the original portrait painted by Rembrandt Peale / Drawn on stone by Rembrandt Peale ; Litho of Pendleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690471/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful bride poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934628/beautiful-bride-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseChildren charities poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683817/children-charities-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688907/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719390/happy-anniversary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseSpread love foundation poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718830/spread-love-foundation-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseGeneral Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain licenseSame sex couples poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766280/same-sex-couples-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring wedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7319157/spring-wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView license[Young Martha and George Washington]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689439/young-martha-and-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseChild adoption poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962306/child-adoption-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690052/washington-taking-command-the-army-cambridge-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseSupport marriage equality poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766250/support-marriage-equality-poster-templateView licenseWashington, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686809/washington-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBridal shower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12947395/bridal-shower-poster-templateView licenseGeorge Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488341/beautiful-flower-poster-templateView license"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688262/george-washington-weidenbachFree Image from public domain licenseFarewell poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777280/farewell-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Washington at Christ Church Easter Morning, 1795https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12086080/wedding-photos-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington Monument / lithg. of E. Jones, 128 Fulton St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690537/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license