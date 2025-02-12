rawpixel
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
Medicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography design
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
Retro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
May day poster template, editable text and design
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Winter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable design
U.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
Home repair service poster template, editable text & design
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
D-Day heroes poster template
Prominent Union and Confederate generals and statesmen
Money management poster template, editable text and design
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
Working women poster template
This representation of the battle on Lake Erie is respectfully inscribed to Commodore Perry, his officers and gallant crews…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
The great naval battle off Cavite (Manila Bay), fought May 1st, 1898, 5:30 A.M. till 12:50 P.M. (noon), Kurz & Allison.
Right to vote poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.
D-Day invasion poster template
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
The Union war chart
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Combat memorable entre le Pearson et Paul Jones / Richard Paton pinxit ; gravé par Balth. Frederic Loizel.
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Bird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-east
D-Day invasion poster template
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
D-day anniversary poster template
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
Travel the world Instagram story template, editable design
The Confederate States of America : 22 February 1862 - deo vindice / Andrew B. Graham Litho. Washington, D.C.
