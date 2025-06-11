rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Cat caught by the claw of a lobster while trying to steal a fish lying on a table]
Save
Edit Image
clawcatsir edwin landseerpublic domain cat postervintage postercat public domain artvintage fishingvintage fish
Horror night poster template, editable text and design
Horror night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826506/horror-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two St. Bernard dogs with an avalanche victim, one tries to revive him while the other alerts the rescue party. Line…
Two St. Bernard dogs with an avalanche victim, one tries to revive him while the other alerts the rescue party. Line…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960056/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11629419/vintage-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two St. Bernard dogs find an injured man, while one tries to revive him the other alerts the rescue party of his presence.…
Two St. Bernard dogs find an injured man, while one tries to revive him the other alerts the rescue party of his presence.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966358/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913076/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView license
Two spaniels lying on a table covering. Reproduction of an engraving by J. Outrim after a painting by E. H. Landseer.
Two spaniels lying on a table covering. Reproduction of an engraving by J. Outrim after a painting by E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951028/image-dog-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party poster template, editable text and design
Halloween party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910869/halloween-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A bitch licking its puppies while they are feeding on her. Etching by C. Lewis after E. H. Landseer.
A bitch licking its puppies while they are feeding on her. Etching by C. Lewis after E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004670/image-paper-cat-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Glowing quote poster template, original art illustration from Elizabeth Gunning, editable design
Glowing quote poster template, original art illustration from Elizabeth Gunning, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23469003/image-trees-birds-artView license
Two St. Bernard dogs with an avalanche victim, one tries to revive him while the other alerts the rescue party. Stipple…
Two St. Bernard dogs with an avalanche victim, one tries to revive him while the other alerts the rescue party. Stipple…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017165/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vibrant surreal collage elements, editable element set
Vibrant surreal collage elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408397/vibrant-surreal-collage-elements-editable-element-setView license
An old lion lying on the ground. Etching by T. Landseer after E. H. Landseer.
An old lion lying on the ground. Etching by T. Landseer after E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962869/old-lion-lying-the-ground-etching-landseer-after-landseerFree Image from public domain license
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915022/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView license
A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare, Act 4, Scene 1) by Samuel Cousins (Engraver)
A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare, Act 4, Scene 1) by Samuel Cousins (Engraver)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614016/image-bizarre-sir-edwin-landseer-turkishFree Image from public domain license
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
Editable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916879/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView license
A large dog lying on the ground, outdoors. Etching after E.H. Landseer, 1824.
A large dog lying on the ground, outdoors. Etching after E.H. Landseer, 1824.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979748/large-dog-lying-the-ground-outdoors-etching-after-eh-landseer-1824Free Image from public domain license
Vintage cat poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Vintage cat poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708253/png-1890-cents-animalView license
A bloodhound with a heavy collar is looking intently towards a heavy door. Half tone after an oil painting by E. H. Landseer.
A bloodhound with a heavy collar is looking intently towards a heavy door. Half tone after an oil painting by E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13972253/image-dog-cat-artFree Image from public domain license
Cat lovers club poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Cat lovers club poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638081/png-aesthetic-animal-art-nouveauView license
Two St. Bernard dogs find an injured man, while one tries to revive him the other alerts the rescue party of his presence.…
Two St. Bernard dogs find an injured man, while one tries to revive him the other alerts the rescue party of his presence.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980295/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Cat care poster template, editable silhouette design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Cat care poster template, editable silhouette design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761316/png-american-animal-artView license
Two St. Bernard dogs find an injured man, while one tries to revive him the other alerts the rescue party of his presence.…
Two St. Bernard dogs find an injured man, while one tries to revive him the other alerts the rescue party of his presence.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953789/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
A bitch is licking its suckling puppies. Etching by C. G. Lewis after E. H. Landseer.
A bitch is licking its suckling puppies. Etching by C. G. Lewis after E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960763/image-cat-cartoon-artFree Image from public domain license
Traditional art class poster template
Traditional art class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696427/traditional-art-class-poster-templateView license
A sow lying down in the pen, with six piglets feeding. Etching by C. Lewis after E. H. Landseer.
A sow lying down in the pen, with six piglets feeding. Etching by C. Lewis after E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000392/image-cat-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Cat sitting poster template, editable text and design
Cat sitting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493870/cat-sitting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A monkey forcing a cat to retrieve hot chestnuts, so burning its paws on the stove; two kittens in the background. Engraving…
A monkey forcing a cat to retrieve hot chestnuts, so burning its paws on the stove; two kittens in the background. Engraving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991106/image-background-cat-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Cat shelter poster template and design
Cat shelter poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702446/cat-shelter-poster-template-and-designView license
A standing lion. Reproduction of an oil painting by E. H. Landseer.
A standing lion. Reproduction of an oil painting by E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954611/standing-lion-reproduction-oil-painting-landseerFree Image from public domain license
Annual art exhibition poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Annual art exhibition poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23210614/image-cat-animal-artView license
A sow lying in the straw with six suckling piglets. Etching by C. G. Lewis after E. H. Landseer.
A sow lying in the straw with six suckling piglets. Etching by C. G. Lewis after E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13973632/image-cat-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Content creator poster template
Content creator poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496130/content-creator-poster-templateView license
Eos, a greyhound belonging to Prince Albert; hat and gloves on a stool in the background. Mezzotint by T. Landseer after E.…
Eos, a greyhound belonging to Prince Albert; hat and gloves on a stool in the background. Mezzotint by T. Landseer after E.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958371/image-background-eos-dog-personFree Image from public domain license
International cat day poster template, editable text and design
International cat day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652952/international-cat-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A dead bloodhound lying on a rug next to a helmet and a loom. Coloured lithograph after E. H. Landseer.
A dead bloodhound lying on a rug next to a helmet and a loom. Coloured lithograph after E. H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951615/image-dog-art-animalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition poster template
Vintage exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696447/vintage-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Study of a Dog Lying Down
Study of a Dog Lying Down
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201190/study-dog-lying-downFree Image from public domain license
Vintage shop poster template, editable text & design
Vintage shop poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546568/vintage-shop-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A fox stalking ducks in the heath. Engraving by T. Landseer after E.H. Landseer.
A fox stalking ducks in the heath. Engraving by T. Landseer after E.H. Landseer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13988597/image-cat-art-animalFree Image from public domain license