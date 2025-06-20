Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage postervintage illustrationartvintagepublic domainillustrationwomenposter[Women and children gathering hay, feeding chickens]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 871 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12055 x 8752 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[Boy and girl fishing from the shore of a lake with farmers gathering hay in the background]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690917/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseOn the Beach at Long Branch—The Children's Hour (15 Aug. 1874) by J L Langridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784674/the-beach-long-branchthe-childrens-hour-15-aug-1874-langridgeFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Be careful sir"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688963/be-careful-sirFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe village homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689389/the-village-homeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseMaud Muller / J.G. Brown N.Y. 1868 ; after J.G. Brown's painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseEvening on the farmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690768/evening-the-farmFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen and children firsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689458/women-and-children-firstFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseEaster lillieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689155/easter-lilliesFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseMorning prayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691208/morning-prayerFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView licenseScene in an English villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690775/scene-english-villageFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView license[Woman, man, and children at bench in garden]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690881/woman-man-and-children-bench-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868610/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFashions for the winter of 1873-4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690188/fashions-for-the-winter-1873-4Free Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license[Cattle, horses, and people at the fair with stables in the background]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688320/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia app poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585631/explore-asia-app-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChippeway squaw & childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688597/chippeway-squaw-childFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license[Men, women, and children at a picnic in the park]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687850/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAussi galant que maladroithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690175/aussi-galant-que-maladroitFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11545482/museum-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMounting the camel in Cairo streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690598/mounting-the-camel-cairo-streetFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732872/art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license"An overture by Bach"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690568/an-overture-bachFree Image from public domain licenseArt fest poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10623555/art-fest-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGambrinus and his followers, compliments of David G. Yuengling, Jr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689034/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721105/womens-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBaby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license