Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageheraldryvintage popevintage postervestmentspope leo xivmaxartvintageLeo XIII Pont Max. anno pont XIVView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7038 x 8773 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791259/music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHis holiness Pope Leo XIIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689232/his-holiness-pope-leo-xiiiFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749636/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license"Pope Leo XIII"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689435/pope-leo-xiiiFree Image from public domain licenseCouple on bikes poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713524/png-art-bicycle-bikeView licenseThe Holy Father Pope Leo XIIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690791/the-holy-father-pope-leo-xiiiFree Image from public domain licenseLeo Gestel art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985440/leo-gestel-art-poster-templateView licenseChronological gothic window of all the Popes showing the entire papal succession from Saint Peter to the present pontiff Leo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689347/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLeo horoscope sign poster template, editable gold Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8657287/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689589/pope-leo-xiii-schile-henryFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView licensePope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689612/pope-leo-xiii-schile-henryFree Image from public domain licenseCasino poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11380556/casino-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePope Leo XIII (1878) by Henry Schile. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687884/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseArt podcast poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750261/art-podcast-poster-templateView licenseEmisecularis sacerdotii Monumentum S.S. Leon[?] XIII P.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691336/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art exhibition flyer mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15247453/editable-art-exhibition-flyer-mockupView licenseS. H. Papst Leo XIII. (1878)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11639282/papst-leo-xiii-1878Free Image from public domain licenseCasino poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710750/casino-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUrban VIII. Pont. Max. (before 1644)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663529/urban-viii-pont-max-before-1644Free Image from public domain licenseGood morning, breakfast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730034/good-morning-breakfast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePope Leo XIII, 1878 (1878)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11639285/pope-leo-xiii-1878-1878Free Image from public domain licenseArt painting museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587233/art-painting-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBENEDICT XIV. LAMBERTINUS PONTIF. MAX. CREATED ON AUGUST 17, 1840 (1758)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11603001/benedict-xiv-lambertinus-pontif-max-created-august-17-1840-1758Free Image from public domain licenseMusic festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472582/music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIN PAULUM V. PONTIF. OPT. MAX. ERISTING THE COLUMN OF PEACE AN. M. D. C. XIV. IN EXQUILIIS. (before 1621 questionable)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655720/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration poster template, love you quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7121884/imageView licensePope Leo XIII(Cover of The Bomb) (1878) by László Frecskayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11639318/pope-leo-xiiicover-the-bomb-1878-laszlo-frecskayFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092945/image-angel-fabric-birdView licensePope Leo XIII on his deathbed. Charcoal drawing by D. MacPherson after A. Bianchini, 1903.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978893/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCasino poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396865/casino-poster-templateView licenseINNOCENT XI. ODESCALCHUS PONT. MAX. CREATED ON 21. SEPTEMBER. MDC. 76. Obyt on 12. August 1689. (around 1676) by Albert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630462/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseLove story poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896473/love-story-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePopes and other churchmen: twenty portraits. Engraving by J.W. Cook, 1825.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979494/popes-and-other-churchmen-twenty-portraits-engraving-jw-cook-1825Free Image from public domain licenseCycling club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655035/cycling-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Coronation of Leo XIII in the Sistine Chapel. (1878)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11639283/the-coronation-leo-xiii-the-sistine-chapel-1878Free Image from public domain licenseStop wildlife captivity poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13086362/stop-wildlife-captivity-poster-templateView licensePope Leo XIII on his deathbed. Pen and ink drawing by F. Gillett after A. Bianchini, 1903.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996319/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFood & breakfast time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730080/food-breakfast-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Adoration of Leo XIII by the College of Cardinals after his Election. (1878) by Charles Baudehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11639297/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain license