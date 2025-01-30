rawpixel
Official program - Woman suffrage procession, Washington, D.C. March 3, 1913 / Dale.
May day poster template, editable text and design
View of Washington City. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
Right love poster template
Western Bonus Army lays siege to Capitol, spend night on plaza lawns / Photo by Underwood & Underwood.
Hope is us poster template, customizable advertisement
Veterans stage bonus demonstration as Congress struggles with deficit / photo by Underwood and Underwood, Washington.
Find your voice poster template, editable text and design
[Inez Milholland Boissevain, wearing white cape, seated on white horse at the National American Woman Suffrage Association…
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
President Harding delivering his inaugural address on east portico of U.S. Capitol, March 4, 1921
End corruption, woman protesting remix, editable design
Chief Justice Melville W. Fuller administering the oath of office to Benjamin Harrison on the east portico of the U.S.…
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
V-22 Osprey prototype aircraft in front of the U.S. Capitol
Women's rights poster template
United States official films shown here The Hegeman Print N.Y.
Yosemite National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, the city every American should know Travel by train.
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
The Library of Congress, Washington
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Lincoln's second inaugural
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
The flag that has waved one hundred years--A scene on the morning of the fourth day of July 1876 / Fabronius ; E.P. & L.…
Good Friday poster template
Washington, American Airlines / E. McKnight Kauffer.
Vote now poster template, editable text and design
Woman putting on her lipstick in a park with Union Station behind her, Washington, D.C.
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
Hospital for the insane of the Army and Navy and the District of Columbia / [lith. of] J. Bien, 180 Broadway, N.Y.
No to war poster template, editable text and design
Jimmy Carter's, Inaugural day, Washington, D.C. by Bernard Gotfryd
Woman's rights, editable poster template
4 minute men, a message from the government at Washington Committee on Public Information H. Devitt Welsh.
Indonesia election poster template
[Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Competition drawing]
American election poster template, editable text and design
Two little girls in a park near Union Station, Washington, D.C.
Election day poster template, editable text and design
Demonstration by American Ass'n. recognizing Irish Republic, 10/3/25
