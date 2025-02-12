rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
L'Oeuvre de Gustave Téry publie 'Le Feu' notes d'un combattant par Henri Barbusse
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterwar vintage posterslithographartvintageworld warpublic domainillustration
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Finalmente!! / LM.
Finalmente!! / LM.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686703/finalmente-lmFree Image from public domain license
Winter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable design
Winter magic poster with playful winter characters. Magic of winter fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22414806/image-xmas-cute-personView license
Höllerkampf an d. Aisne H.R. Erdt.
Höllerkampf an d. Aisne H.R. Erdt.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683243/hollerkampf-aisne-hr-erdtFree Image from public domain license
May day poster template, editable text and design
May day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587257/may-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Za nasi samostatnost! Hrr na vraha! Za demokracii! Československá armáda WI ; P&GA.
Za nasi samostatnost! Hrr na vraha! Za demokracii! Československá armáda WI ; P&GA.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Home repair service poster template, editable text & design
Home repair service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369731/home-repair-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Carry on! Buy Liberty Bonds to your utmost / Edwin Howland Blashfield.
Carry on! Buy Liberty Bonds to your utmost / Edwin Howland Blashfield.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690990/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView license
Was England will! Egon Tschirch 1918.
Was England will! Egon Tschirch 1918.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683230/was-england-will-egon-tschirch-1918Free Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
First to fight - "Democracy's vanguard" U.S. Marine Corps - Join now and test your courage - Real fighting with real…
First to fight - "Democracy's vanguard" U.S. Marine Corps - Join now and test your courage - Real fighting with real…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682968/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
7th war loan. Now--all together / C.C. Beall from Associated Press photo.
7th war loan. Now--all together / C.C. Beall from Associated Press photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722339/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
The Great War by Hanns von Zobeltitz, a book with maps and pictures (1916) vintage poster by Ludwig Hohlwein. Original…
The Great War by Hanns von Zobeltitz, a book with maps and pictures (1916) vintage poster by Ludwig Hohlwein. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683863/image-art-books-fireFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Great War by Hanns von Zobeltitz, a book with maps and pictures (1916) vintage poster by Ludwig Hohlwein. Original…
The Great War by Hanns von Zobeltitz, a book with maps and pictures (1916) vintage poster by Ludwig Hohlwein. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854492/image-art-books-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView license
Share--Jewish Relief Campaign Burke, Johnstone Studios ; lithographed by Sackett & Wilhelms Corporation, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Share--Jewish Relief Campaign Burke, Johnstone Studios ; lithographed by Sackett & Wilhelms Corporation, Brooklyn, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649814/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Right to vote poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Right to vote poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761332/png-america-american-artView license
[Beginning of the Atlanta Campaign, May 10, 1864] by Adolph G. Metzner
[Beginning of the Atlanta Campaign, May 10, 1864] by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687702/beginning-the-atlanta-campaign-may-10-1864-adolph-metznerFree Image from public domain license
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView license
Pour le retour du soldat vaincqueur souscrivez au Crédit du Nord
Pour le retour du soldat vaincqueur souscrivez au Crédit du Nord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691100/image-art-public-domain-familiesFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Green River / A.M. by Adolph G. Metzner
Green River / A.M. by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689208/green-river-am-adolph-metznerFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Stone River rebellion by Adolph G. Metzner
Stone River rebellion by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691022/stone-river-rebellion-adolph-metznerFree Image from public domain license
Retro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Retro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView license
[Battle of Peach Tree Creek, Georgia, July 20, 1864] by Adolph G. Metzner
[Battle of Peach Tree Creek, Georgia, July 20, 1864] by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687973/battle-peach-tree-creek-georgia-july-20-1864-adolph-metznerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas season, giving season, joyful season. Celebrate the season customizable design
Christmas season, giving season, joyful season. Celebrate the season customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406293/image-xmas-cute-personView license
Souvenez-vous! 1914. Rien d'Allemand!!! Des Allemands
Souvenez-vous! 1914. Rien d'Allemand!!! Des Allemands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650511/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Exposition. L'architecture régionale dans les provinces envahies . . . du 10 janvier au 10 février 1917
Exposition. L'architecture régionale dans les provinces envahies . . . du 10 janvier au 10 février 1917
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650544/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Emprunt de la Liberation. Souscrivez. Sté. Gle. de Crédit Industriel & Commercial
Emprunt de la Liberation. Souscrivez. Sté. Gle. de Crédit Industriel & Commercial
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650548/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
La guerre et les humoristes. Exposition . . .
La guerre et les humoristes. Exposition . . .
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650549/guerre-les-humoristes-expositionFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Canadiens Francais. Venez avec nous dans le 150ieme Bataillon C.M.R. Aider a la victoire du coq Gaulois sur l'aigle Prussien…
Canadiens Francais. Venez avec nous dans le 150ieme Bataillon C.M.R. Aider a la victoire du coq Gaulois sur l'aigle Prussien…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683051/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license