International Hotel with new parlors on the rapids - season 1876 - J.T. Fulton, Jr. Proprietor - the only hotel with…
Nature quote Facebook story template
The only rout via Niagara Falls & Suspension Bridge
Rhythm of nature quote Facebook story template
Advertisement for Great Western Railway's Niagara Falls Suspension Bridge—"The only route via Niagara Falls & Suspension…
Welcome autumn poster template, editable design
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Happy autumn poster template, editable text & design
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
Happy autumn poster template, editable text & design
Kemp's vegetable pastilles for expelling worms from the system / lith. of Snyder, Black & Sturn 92 William St. New York.…
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Niagara Falls / from the original painting owned by H.C. Tunison, Jacksonville, Ill.
Staycation poster template, editable text & design
The Standard Rotary Shuttle - Noiseless. Rapid. Simple. Durable. "Two in one" lock stitch, chain stitch.
Fall in love poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
Elegant pottery poster, customizable design
Niagara Falls, where the Great Lakes leap to the sea. Travel by train Fredric C. Madan.
Sky drinks the falling light poster template, editable design and text
Niagara Falls, from Goat Island, Currier & Ives.
Fall sale poster template, editable text and design
Burdock Blood Bitters at 3 years of age, and at 60.
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
Ecology poster template, editable text and design
Winter scene in Philadelphia
Cheeseburger shop poster template, editable text and design
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
Cheeseburger shop poster template, customizable design
Ing twine binder. Wm. Deering, Chicago, Ill.
Vintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and design
Fulton Fish Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick De Marsico.
Handcrafted with love poster template, editable text and design
Rapids above the Falls - Sunset. [Niagara Falls, New York] by George E Curtis
Love is love poster template, editable text & design
Rapids from third Sister Island [Niagara Falls, New York] by George E Curtis
Fall festival, autumn poster template, editable text and design
H.A. Thomas & Wylie's interior view of the Hoffman House bar
Handmade products poster template, editable text and design
A Tammany tiger a melodrama of New York life by H. Grattan Donnelly.
