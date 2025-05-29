Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagethomas morancoloradocolorado postervintage postervintage artmountain vintage postervintage illustrationsmountain holy crossThe mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4196 x 5869 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4196 x 5869 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseValley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. 