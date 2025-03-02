Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagethomas moranvintage posteryellowstone postervintage illustrationsyellowstonegreat basinmoranThe Great Blue Spring of the Lower geyser basin, yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 858 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5864 x 4192 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5864 x 4192 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMountain adventures Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221380/mountain-adventures-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventures Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221381/mountain-adventures-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventures blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221379/mountain-adventures-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseTower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690640/image-thomas-moran-prang-waterfall-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552396/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689087/yellowstone-lake-prangs-american-chromos-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSki resort Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221383/ski-resort-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLower Yellowstone range / Moran, 1874., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691384/lower-yellowstone-range-moran-1874-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSki resort Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221384/ski-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGreat Falls of Snake River, Idaho territory / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689123/image-thomas-moran-snake-prangFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221386/winter-sports-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSummit of the Sierras, Nevada / T. Moran ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689164/image-thomas-moran-mountains-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221390/winter-sports-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseValley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221385/winter-sports-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Great Blue Spring of the Lower Geyser basin, Yellowstone National Park. Colour lithograph by L. Prang after T. Moran.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955114/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSki resort blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221382/ski-resort-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Castle Geyser, Upper Geyser Basin, Yellowstone National Park, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688967/image-national-park-poster-prang-yellowstoneFree Image from public domain licenseAlaska adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552390/alaska-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Great Salt Lake of Utah / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691061/the-great-salt-lake-utah-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739077/winter-sports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691063/the-mountain-the-holy-cross-colorado-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSki retreat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766934/ski-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCastle Geyser, Yellowstone National Park. Colour lithograph after T. Moran, 1874.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952433/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseKids adventure club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9462524/kids-adventure-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYosemite Valley looking west / Prang's American, chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691075/image-yosemite-vintage-poster-prangFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766932/winter-sports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe great blue spring of the Lower Geyser Basin, Yellowstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907473/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYellowstone National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732789/png-america-american-artView licenseThe great blue spring of the Lower Geyser Basin, Yellowstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906001/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486238/textbook-poster-templateView licenseYosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690675/image-prang-yosemite-mountains-posterFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful mind poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978208/peaceful-mind-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpring / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688359/spring-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSki lesson poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222890/ski-lesson-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseMounted panel no. 214, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689446/mounted-panel-no-214-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222893/winter-holiday-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseSunset (California scenery) / AB '64 ; chromolith. & published , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690674/image-albert-bierstadt-sunsetFree Image from public domain license