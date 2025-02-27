Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagewashing machinevintage kitchenkitchen postervintage washing machineposterkitchen illustrationkitchen artpublic domain advertisementHome washing machine & wringer, New York : [c1869?]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 942 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10104 x 7928 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 10104 x 7928 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCleaning service editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257477/cleaning-service-editable-poster-templateView licenseArchitecture vivante - La Cuisiniere / chez Martinet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690604/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePure water poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927559/pure-water-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689329/image-vintage-kitchen-advertisement-posterFree Image from public domain licenseDigital devices, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418240/digital-devices-editable-design-element-setView license[Frescoe at Pompeii showing a female figure carrying a gold pitcher and platter of fruit], [between 1840 and 1870]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689415/image-pompeii-public-domain-posters-italian-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year's sale poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14724442/new-years-sale-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJ'ai entendu du bruit dans ce cabinet / lith. de Delaunois.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689981/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee machine design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238277/watercolor-coffee-machine-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseAn Alphabet: J for Jockey by William Nicholsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723194/alphabet-for-jockey-william-nicholsonFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry price list poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759526/laundry-price-list-poster-template-editable-textView licenseUnion Barber Supply washing machinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6998244/union-barber-supply-washing-machineFree Image from public domain licenseJuice bar poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692740/juice-bar-poster-template-editable-designView license"Waiting for Papa"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690773/waiting-for-papaFree Image from public domain licenseCar wash poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685613/car-wash-poster-template-and-designView license[Harpsichord lesson for young girl]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690567/harpsichord-lesson-for-young-girlFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry service template for social media, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21146376/laundry-service-template-for-social-media-editable-designView licenseNude Woman on a Broomstick (from Advertisement Series for Coloured Fabric, Beit & Co., Hamburg) by Georg Tippelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721901/image-book-fabric-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee machine design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238276/watercolor-coffee-machine-design-element-set-editable-designView license"Ding dong"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690821/ding-dongFree Image from public domain licenseWashing room design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773779/washing-room-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBookstore Ed. Sagot by Jules Chérethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728127/bookstore-ed-sagot-jules-cheretFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend at home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766468/weekend-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLes Maitres de L'Affiche: Pl. 103 Café Reche by Jules Alexandre Grün and Bourgeriehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719255/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669447/cleaning-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe climax mower, most complete and perfect mower in the world, the Corry Machine Co., Corry, Pen. / L. Maurer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566195/cooking-for-beginners-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Maltese Girls Songhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667637/the-maltese-girls-songFree Image from public domain licenseSale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563176/sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYou give me your money... by Félix Vallottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720240/you-give-your-money-felix-vallottonFree Image from public domain licenseAll natural poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975725/all-natural-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Shankland's American fashions, 1849]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690614/shanklands-american-fashions-1849Free Image from public domain licenseCar club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463839/car-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773802/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge! Come into the garden Maud" Maud! Wait George until I finish these clothes it won't take three minutes with this new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907665/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePotato recipes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612449/potato-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Small girl leaning against an overturned wash tub on which two puppies have been placed; a cat stands in the doorway…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689488/image-cat-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseHair academy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907152/hair-academy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAngel in the Snow by Georg Tippelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721876/angel-the-snow-georg-tippelFree Image from public domain license