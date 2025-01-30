rawpixel
Saludo y felicitación al Señor D. Francisco I. Madero al tomar posesión de la presidencia de la República Mexicana
Mexican independence day poster template
Calavera del drenaje. El mérito día de finados todos los que se restiraron por causa del drenaje
Mexican independence day poster template
Calavera Oaxaqueña
Visit Mexico poster template
Calavera tapatia
Visit Mexico poster template, editable text and design
Broadsheet celebrating one of the founders of the Mexican Revolution, Francisco Madero, shown in a suit and top hat pointing…
Mexican independence day Instagram post template
Broadside about a brave man from the west coast of Mexico, who is shown walking down a street wearing a sombrero
Mexican independence day poster template
Broadsheet celebrating one of the founders of the Mexican Revolution, Francisco Madero, shown in a suit and top hat pointing…
Cinco de Mayo poster template
Broadside relating to Aurelio Cabellero who died from vomiting
Cinco de Mayo poster template
An uncut sheet printed on both sides with pages from 'Ademdai' and 'Agraciado: El niño de un jeme'
Cinco de Mayo poster template
Broadside celebrating Cuba's victory over Spain in the Spanish American War, soldiers holding the Cuban flag and flanking…
Cinco de Mayo poster template
Broadside (recto) the legitimate verses of Lino Zamora brought from Real de Zacatecas (image of toreador and bull by…
Cinco de Mayo poster template
Cover for 'Las Lindas Mexicanas', two elegantly dressed women
Mexican food fest poster template
Broadside relating to a news story about an apparition of a spirit, women sitting up in bed looking at a ghost
Mexican food fest poster template
Broadside relating to a news story about the destruction following a volcanic eruption, volcano erupting while animals and…
Vintage ad sign mockup, editable product design
Broadside relating to a news story about floods in multiple cities, villagers wading through water
Day of the dead poster template
Broadside with two love ballads (corridos), figures dancing upper left and a woman wearing a shawl and skirt lower right
Visit Mexico poster template
Broadside detailing a religious procession for Saint John and Saint Ana, multiple figures dancing and celebrating
Day of the dead poster template
Broadsheet relating to the apparition of a comet in Mexico in November 1899, and the words to a song 'La Paloma Azul'
Cinco de Mayo poster template
Broadside with a song honoring General Zaragoza and soldiers who died during a battle on May 5, portrait of the general
Mexican food festival poster template, editable text & design
Broadside relating to a news story about the Mexican victory over the French army on May 5, 1862, General Porfirio Diaz in…
Mexican independence day Instagram post template
The arrival of the skeletons of the penitentiary (Posada); two skeleton angels in lower corners of verso (Manilla)
