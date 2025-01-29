Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageice skatingnew yorkice skatespeoplegelatinvintage skatingskatingnew york poster[Pair figure skating]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 986 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3057 x 2512 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseNew York & bridges from Brooklynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689113/new-york-bridges-from-brooklynFree Image from public domain licenseAbout men book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664500/about-men-book-cover-templateView licenseMan and woman feeding birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6286187/man-and-woman-feeding-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe King of Pizzahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6285936/the-king-pizzaFree Image from public domain licenseCity life film poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062944/city-life-film-poster-templateView licenseSaleswoman handing out peppermint flavored Beech-Nut Gum on streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6285548/saleswoman-handing-out-peppermint-flavored-beech-nut-gum-streetFree Image from public domain licenseNew property poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724832/new-property-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUntitled (people in lake with typed inscription)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883847/untitled-people-lake-with-typed-inscriptionFree Image from public domain licenseParty time poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571608/party-time-poster-templateView licenseFood vendor selling fresh pretzelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6285979/food-vendor-selling-fresh-pretzelsFree Image from public domain licenseFuture city poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062934/future-city-poster-templateView licenseLiberace at Rockefeller Center, 50th, NYC by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6304190/liberace-rockefeller-center-50th-nycFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664449/architecture-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3882649/photo-image-people-sports-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseRoller skate rink poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738992/roller-skate-rink-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWNEW AM 1130--blessed with America's besthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668921/wnew-1130-blessed-with-americas-bestFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLiberace at Rockefeller Center, 50th, NYC by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306611/liberace-rockefeller-center-50th-nycFree Image from public domain licenseRoller disco story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357698/roller-disco-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3882555/photo-image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseRoller disco Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357691/roller-disco-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEllen Koeniger, Lake George by Alfred Stieglitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256143/ellen-koeniger-lake-george-alfred-stieglitzFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseOn the beach at Coney Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687971/the-beach-coney-islandFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast spots article poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704887/breakfast-spots-article-poster-template-and-designView licenseLiberace at Rockefeller Center, 50th, NYC by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305967/liberace-rockefeller-center-50th-nycFree Image from public domain licenseRoller disco blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357710/roller-disco-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseMan in a white shirt works with machinery by Arnold Eaglehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266427/man-white-shirt-works-with-machinery-arnold-eagleFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLiberace at Rockefeller Center, 50th, NYC by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306021/liberace-rockefeller-center-50th-nycFree Image from public domain licenseVision & future quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632718/vision-future-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of Niagara Falls in Winter by Herman F Nielsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14279280/view-niagara-falls-winter-herman-nielsonFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseExhibition - drawings from Index of American Design Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648403/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUntitled (ice skating)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883539/untitled-ice-skatingFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseCancer kills in the prime of life 95 percent of cases of cancer are in those over 35.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650400/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license