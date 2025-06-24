rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hoo-Wan-Ne-Ka, a Winnebago chief / drawn, printed & coloured at the Lithographic & Print Colouring Establishment, No. 94…
Save
Edit Image
artillustrationjohn jameslithographpublic domainvintagevintage illustrationvintage poster
Graphic design poster template, editable design
Graphic design poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688048/graphic-design-poster-template-editable-designView license
Pow-A-Sheek a Fox chief / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment, No. 94 Walnut St.
Pow-A-Sheek a Fox chief / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment, No. 94 Walnut St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690626/image-arrows-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hunting the buffaloe / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment No. 94 Walnut St.
Hunting the buffaloe / drawn, printed & coloured at I.T. Bowen's Lithographic Establishment No. 94 Walnut St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689536/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
HOO-WAN-NE-KA, A WINNEBAGO CHIEF., from History of the Indian Tribes of North America
HOO-WAN-NE-KA, A WINNEBAGO CHIEF., from History of the Indian Tribes of North America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849041/image-vintage-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944939/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Me-na-wa, a Creek Indian. Coloured lithograph by J.T. Bowen after C.B. King, 1837.
Me-na-wa, a Creek Indian. Coloured lithograph by J.T. Bowen after C.B. King, 1837.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958851/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mythology 101 poster template, editable text and design
Mythology 101 poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945140/mythology-101-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tshusick, an Ojibwa woman, holding a flower. Coloured lithograph by A. Hoffy after C.B. King, 1837.
Tshusick, an Ojibwa woman, holding a flower. Coloured lithograph by A. Hoffy after C.B. King, 1837.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960427/image-cartoon-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Hoo-wan-ne-ka - A Winnebago Chief
Hoo-wan-ne-ka - A Winnebago Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066316/hoo-wan-ne-ka-winnebago-chiefFree Image from public domain license
William Shakespeare poster template from original art illustration, editable design
William Shakespeare poster template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23531263/image-book-person-artView license
AHYOUWAIGHS. CHIEF OF THE SIX NATIONS., from History of the Indian Tribes of North America
AHYOUWAIGHS. CHIEF OF THE SIX NATIONS., from History of the Indian Tribes of North America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066746/image-vintage-public-domain-historyFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
A-MIS-QUAM, A WINNEBAGO BRAVE., from History of Indian Tribes of North America
A-MIS-QUAM, A WINNEBAGO BRAVE., from History of Indian Tribes of North America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066889/image-vintage-public-domain-historyFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife conservation poster template
Wildlife conservation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599722/wildlife-conservation-poster-templateView license
Wa-pel-la - Chief of the Musquakees
Wa-pel-la - Chief of the Musquakees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849160/wa-pel-la-chief-the-musquakeesFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Yoholo-micco - A Creek Chief
Yoholo-micco - A Creek Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066298/yoholo-micco-creek-chiefFree Image from public domain license
Night writing Instagram post template
Night writing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986053/night-writing-instagram-post-templateView license
Ap-pa-noo-se - Saukie Chief
Ap-pa-noo-se - Saukie Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066204/ap-pa-noo-se-saukie-chiefFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Pow-a-sheek - A Fox Chief
Pow-a-sheek - A Fox Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066278/pow-a-sheek-fox-chiefFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Amiskquew - A Menominie Chief
Amiskquew - A Menominie Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066276/amiskquew-menominie-chiefFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView license
Tah-col-o-quoit
Tah-col-o-quoit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066275/tah-col-o-quoitFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098167/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wat-che-mon-ne - An Ioway Chief
Wat-che-mon-ne - An Ioway Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066280/wat-che-mon-ne-ioway-chiefFree Image from public domain license
We're hiring poster template, editable text and design
We're hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098101/were-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Le Soldat du Chene - An Osage Chief
Le Soldat du Chene - An Osage Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066130/soldat-chene-osage-chiefFree Image from public domain license
Climate crisis poster template
Climate crisis poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13462874/climate-crisis-poster-templateView license
ME-TE-A, A POTTAWATOMIE CHIEF., from History of the Indian Tribes of North America
ME-TE-A, A POTTAWATOMIE CHIEF., from History of the Indian Tribes of North America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066933/image-vintage-public-domain-historyFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring services Instagram post template
Tutoring services Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986050/tutoring-services-instagram-post-templateView license
Julcee-mathla - A Seminole Chief
Julcee-mathla - A Seminole Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066277/julcee-mathla-seminole-chiefFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510761/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tuko-see-mathla - A Seminole Chief
Tuko-see-mathla - A Seminole Chief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066208/tuko-see-mathla-seminole-chiefFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Keokuk - Chief of the Sacs and Foxes
Keokuk - Chief of the Sacs and Foxes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849376/keokuk-chief-the-sacs-and-foxesFree Image from public domain license