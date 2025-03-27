Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage postervintage mother's daycapernaumartvintagepublic domaincrowdsillustrationA day of miracles in CapernaumView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 845 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7767 x 11028 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLove mom poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766775/love-mom-poster-templateView licenseChrist's first miraclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689449/christs-first-miracleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Adoption Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766780/happy-adoption-day-poster-templateView licenseMorning prayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691208/morning-prayerFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseOur happy homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689176/our-happy-homeFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license[Mother and children reading the bible]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691327/mother-and-children-reading-the-bibleFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day event poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494026/mothers-day-event-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe goddess protectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688553/the-goddess-protectionFree Image from public domain licenseHappy mother's day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494078/happy-mothers-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Women admiring new baby while mother rests in bed]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690167/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516650/mothers-day-promotion-poster-templateView licenseThe Sistine Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691232/the-sistine-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day poster template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772077/mothers-day-poster-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license[Madonna and Jesus holding the world]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689270/madonna-and-jesus-holding-the-worldFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day poster template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807625/mothers-day-poster-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseJesus teaching how to prayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691270/jesus-teaching-how-prayFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day poster template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771526/mothers-day-poster-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseS. Maria de perpetuo succursuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689286/maria-perpetuo-succursuFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day poster template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771546/mothers-day-poster-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license[Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691253/virgin-mary-holding-baby-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day gifts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516860/mothers-day-gifts-poster-templateView license[A young girl stands in front of her family, looking down, while her mother has an open book on her lap and points up with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690249/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806770/mothers-day-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDéjeuner à trois (the breakfast) / chromo-lithographed & published by A. & C. Kaufmann.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690380/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516801/mothers-day-poster-templateView licenseVirgin Mary holding baby Jesus. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133778/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love card template, cute editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24016236/family-love-card-template-cute-editable-design-and-textView licenseSt. Patrick's day in America / John Reid, pinxt. ; Duval & Hunter, lith., Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689643/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseEsport competition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975431/esport-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335974/mothers-day-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseMom's special day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516863/moms-special-day-poster-templateView licenseThe assumption. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16231415/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain licenseThank you mom poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571506/thank-you-mom-poster-templateView licenseStory hour W.P.A recreation project - Dist. no. 2 Shari.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649220/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516848/mothers-day-promotion-poster-templateView licenseA lifelong job--the constant protection of their health--The Cook County Public Health Unit E.S. Reid.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648602/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license