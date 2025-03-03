rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Girl in rowboat, Yale University]
Save
Edit Image
connecticutillustrationposterrowingvintage posterpublic domain postersvintage universityrowboat vintage
River sightseeing trip poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
River sightseeing trip poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635174/png-adventure-aesthetic-art-nouveauView license
[Female carrying oars, Cornell University]
[Female carrying oars, Cornell University]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690065/female-carrying-oars-cornell-universityFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor activities poster template and design
Outdoor activities poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702563/outdoor-activities-poster-template-and-designView license
[Woman playing football, Harvard University]
[Woman playing football, Harvard University]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688701/woman-playing-football-harvard-universityFree Image from public domain license
University degree poster template
University degree poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060708/university-degree-poster-templateView license
[Female track athlete, University of Pennsylvania]
[Female track athlete, University of Pennsylvania]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690242/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kayaking poster template and design
Kayaking poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697182/kayaking-poster-template-and-designView license
Yale
Yale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688108/yaleFree Image from public domain license
Story book club poster template
Story book club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640585/story-book-club-poster-templateView license
[Harvard football poster featuring male player and female spectator]
[Harvard football poster featuring male player and female spectator]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690150/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Graduation cap, education paper craft collage, editable design
Graduation cap, education paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816829/graduation-cap-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
Yale girl
Yale girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688283/yale-girlFree Image from public domain license
Nursing program poster template
Nursing program poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770164/nursing-program-poster-templateView license
[Lady with crest]
[Lady with crest]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691192/lady-with-crestFree Image from public domain license
3D happy graduate students, education editable remix
3D happy graduate students, education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454522/happy-graduate-students-education-editable-remixView license
A pie eating contest
A pie eating contest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688605/pie-eating-contestFree Image from public domain license
Reading habit poster template, editable text and design
Reading habit poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539140/reading-habit-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia
Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691207/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[Male lacrosse player, Lehigh University]
[Male lacrosse player, Lehigh University]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691291/male-lacrosse-player-lehigh-universityFree Image from public domain license
Book fair poster template, editable text and design
Book fair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576550/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Official bird's-eye view of the American University Washington D.C. showing grounds and designs of the buildings. 1899
Official bird's-eye view of the American University Washington D.C. showing grounds and designs of the buildings. 1899
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691170/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Student guide poster template, editable text and design
Student guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612320/student-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Football & love" A story of the Yale-Princeton game of '94 by Butt W. McIntosh ("Taffy"), illustrated by B. West…
"Football & love" A story of the Yale-Princeton game of '94 by Butt W. McIntosh ("Taffy"), illustrated by B. West…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649334/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Modern concert poster mockup, customizable design
Modern concert poster mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21731571/modern-concert-poster-mockup-customizable-designView license
[Woman holding Yale flag standing in front of giant Y]
[Woman holding Yale flag standing in front of giant Y]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
3D editable graduation remix
3D editable graduation remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412325/editable-graduation-remixView license
[Man and woman sitting on giant football with a Yale flag]
[Man and woman sitting on giant football with a Yale flag]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's health poster template, editable text and design
Women's health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600767/womens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Art & revolution. (1970) poster by Yale Design Group. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Art & revolution. (1970) poster by Yale Design Group. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683916/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Education campaign poster template, editable text and design
Education campaign poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784995/education-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Monument to Brian Boroimhe"
"Monument to Brian Boroimhe"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687931/monument-brian-boroimheFree Image from public domain license
Colorful book border background editable design
Colorful book border background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211165/colorful-book-border-background-editable-designView license
Duck shooting
Duck shooting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688193/duck-shootingFree Image from public domain license
Colorful book green border background editable design
Colorful book green border background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211275/colorful-book-green-border-background-editable-designView license
"Bench and Bar"
"Bench and Bar"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688567/bench-and-barFree Image from public domain license
Travel, editable poster template
Travel, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696063/travel-editable-poster-templateView license
Black bass fishing
Black bass fishing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688289/black-bass-fishingFree Image from public domain license
3D editable diverse graduate students remix
3D editable diverse graduate students remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395255/editable-diverse-graduate-students-remixView license
[Woman holding infant in rowboat]
[Woman holding infant in rowboat]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690820/woman-holding-infant-rowboatFree Image from public domain license