Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterwashington vintagecomplithographwashingtonartvintagenatureView of Washington / drawn from nature and on stone by E. Sachse ; lith. and print in colorsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 859 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9209 x 6591 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licensePanoramic view of Washington City from the new dome of the Capitol, looking east / drawn from nature and print. in colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691085/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-panoramic-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseView of Washington City, D.C. West front of the U.S. Capitol / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690778/image-vintage-illustration-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseView of Washington City / lith. & print by E. Sachse & Co., Baltimore, Md. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689198/image-vintage-poster-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Washington City, D.C. / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689567/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseBird facts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693394/bird-facts-poster-templateView licenseView of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689560/view-washington-city-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseView of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689593/view-washington-city-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBirds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView licenseOur city, (St. Louis, Mo.) / lith. by A. Janicke & Co., St. Louis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690701/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDonation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView licenseCarver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCity of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691375/image-newyork-new-york-public-domain-art-print-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe City of San Francisco. Birds eye view from the bay looking south-west / / Sketched & drawn by C.R. Parsons., Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691298/image-san-francisco-currier-ives-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseForest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCity of Newark, N.J. / Parsons & Atwater, del.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690608/city-newark-nj-parsons-atwater-delFree Image from public domain licenseCamping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView licenseNew York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseToy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView licenseSettler's first blockhouse by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691180/settlers-first-blockhouse-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseThe city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691369/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExtreme sports poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725311/extreme-sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNew York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946961/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licensePool party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693305/pool-party-poster-templateView licenseGeneral view of the great battle of Solferino thirteen miles of fighting! / / Lang & Laing Lith ; from a sketch by Chevalier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691371/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244132/astrology-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe railroad that leads from earth to hell / Andrew B. Graham, Lith. Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690673/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license