View of Washington / drawn from nature and on stone by E. Sachse ; lith. and print in colors
vintage posterwashington vintagecomplithographwashingtonartvintagenature
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Panoramic view of Washington City from the new dome of the Capitol, looking east / drawn from nature and print. in colors by…
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
View of Washington City, D.C. West front of the U.S. Capitol / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
View of Washington City / lith. & print by E. Sachse & Co., Baltimore, Md. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
View of Washington City, D.C. / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.
Bird facts poster template
View of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
Vintage music store poster template
View of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Our city, (St. Louis, Mo.) / lith. by A. Janicke & Co., St. Louis.
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
The City of San Francisco. Birds eye view from the bay looking south-west / / Sketched & drawn by C.R. Parsons., Currier &…
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
City of Newark, N.J. / Parsons & Atwater, del.
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Settler's first blockhouse by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
Extreme sports poster template, editable text and design
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
Winter snow festival poster template, editable text and design
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
Pool party poster template
General view of the great battle of Solferino thirteen miles of fighting! / / Lang & Laing Lith ; from a sketch by Chevalier…
Astrology poster template, editable text & design
The railroad that leads from earth to hell / Andrew B. Graham, Lith. Washington, D.C.
