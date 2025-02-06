Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageholy familyjesusdovepublic domain jesusholy family public domainvintage posterjesus illustrationjoseph mary jesusThe holy familyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 949 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6783 x 8579 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6783 x 8579 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseCopy of a print Adoration of the shepherds by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6829724/copy-print-adoration-the-shepherds-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGiorgione's The Holy Family (1500) famous painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984314/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseAdoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1615 (Baroque)) by Bernardo Strozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135872/adoration-the-shepherds-ca-1615-baroque-bernardo-strozziFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Nativity, ca. 1497 – 1503 by master of the pfullendorf altarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979425/the-nativity-ca-1497-1503-master-the-pfullendorf-altarFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039168/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseThe Annunciationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688366/the-annunciationFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe patriarch Sanct Joseph our all holy patron saint of the Roman Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689070/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDie Geburt Christi, nach einem Fresko an einem Hause in der Art einer Maestà in der Via Superba in Assisi (?), 1818 – 1843…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953119/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe descending spirit. Golden text, Jan. 14th, 1883. And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost. Acts II., 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691264/image-art-vintage-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe joy of forgivenesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688192/the-joy-forgivenessFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin Mary holding baby Jesus. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133778/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835960/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseThe holy family, copy after rembrandt, 1892 by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817922/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin Mary crying. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232518/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Nativity, ca. 1500 – 1520 by master bmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945741/the-nativity-ca-1500-1520-masterFree Image from public domain licenseCommunication and understanding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101429/image-christ-people-artView licenseDie Geburt Jesu Christi, nach dem Fresko von Giotto di Bondone an der Decke des Gewölbes in der unteren Kirche von San…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983767/image-jesus-christmas-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseBakery house poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView licenseThe Annunciation (1883). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627322/image-art-vintage-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseThe Presentation of Christ in the Temple by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679737/the-presentation-christ-the-temple-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Holy Family (La Perla) (after Raphael) by Battista Angolo del Morohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723965/the-holy-family-la-perla-after-raphael-battista-angolo-del-moroFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Nativity by Israhel van Meckenem and Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982786/the-nativity-israhel-van-meckenem-and-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView licenseSt. Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689237/st-josephFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Return of the Holy Family to Nazareth by Nicolas Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674073/the-return-the-holy-family-nazareth-nicolas-poussinFree Image from public domain license