rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
prangalabamalithographvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustration
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView license
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691073/siege-atlanta-thulstrup-fac-simile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688736/battle-allatoona-pass-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Base ball / aquarelle print, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689015/base-ball-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
History of life poster template
History of life poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView license
U.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.
U.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690792/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Baseball tryout Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball tryout Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771829/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
Bird flu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013087/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
American panther - Felis concolor linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
American panther - Felis concolor linn, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688396/american-panther-felis-concolor-linn-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Woodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Woodchuck - Arctomys monax / E.K., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688660/woodchuck-arctomys-monax-ek-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Golden eagle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Golden eagle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687943/golden-eagle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Weasels. Mustela longicauda, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Weasels. Mustela longicauda, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689491/weasels-mustela-longicauda-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Planet poster template
Planet poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138572/planet-poster-templateView license
Canada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Canada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688509/canada-lynx-lynx-canadensis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Quail or Bob-White. Ortyx virginianus bon. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Quail or Bob-White. Ortyx virginianus bon. 1. Male. 2. Female, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688727/image-quail-antique-vintage-illustrationsFree Image from public domain license