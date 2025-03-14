Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebattlevintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterThe Battle of SanitagoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 421 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11108 x 3896 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license[Spanish American soldiers and flags]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691288/spanish-american-soldiers-and-flagsFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640664/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView licenseWelcome to our boyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689104/welcome-our-boysFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license[Military officers overlooking a bay]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690199/military-officers-overlooking-bayFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licensePhillippines coast Artillery on the plains "B"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690343/phillippines-coast-artillery-the-plains-bFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license55th or Spanish-American War Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689019/55th-spanish-american-war-congressFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640653/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseThe Oregon at Santigohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689281/the-oregon-santigoFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseRear Admiral Dewey's flagship "Olympia", Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687765/rear-admiral-deweys-flagship-olympia-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640708/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseExplosion of the Maine, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686771/explosion-the-maine-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640688/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseThe Battle of the Boynehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690284/the-battle-the-boyneFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640673/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseThe Battle of Manilahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688920/the-battle-manilaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseA battle at seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688492/battle-seaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Manilahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688819/battle-manilaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641179/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Kenesaw Mountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690403/battle-kenesaw-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640645/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseThe battle of Manila Bay, (delivering the last broadside)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688867/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639610/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Manila Bayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690617/battle-manila-bayFree Image from public domain licenseFight for justice poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777225/fight-for-justice-poster-templateView licenseWashington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseBattle ax plug, that's allhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687687/battle-plug-thats-allFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe battle of Manila, fought on Sunday morning, May 1st 1898https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688428/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640168/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Liaojang, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688890/battle-liaojang-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseYour only limit is you poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762441/your-only-limit-you-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Paceo. (Manila) Feb'y 4' & 5' 1899, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688513/battle-paceo-manila-feby-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license