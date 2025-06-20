Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterhorsesartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterThe celebrated trotting horse Gloster by Volunteer, dam by Stockbridge Chief: Winner of the first prize in the $6,000 purse, for 2:20 horses, at Rochester, N.Y. Aug. 14th 1874, Currier & Ives.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 914 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7007 x 5337 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630971/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView licensePoster Race of the Wiener Rennverein in Freudenau (around 1930) by J Weinerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11615898/poster-race-the-wiener-rennverein-freudenau-around-1930-weinerFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license"Played Out" (c. 1871) by After John Cameronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784354/played-out-c-1871-after-john-cameronFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas toy drive poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191493/christmas-toy-drive-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican winter scene, Hoover, Joseph, 1830-1913, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691056/american-winter-scene-hoover-joseph-1830-1913-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseDonation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView licenseExercising cart (1900), vintage illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230343/image-person-horse-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689908/horse-riding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale act, no. 105, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686750/male-act-no-105-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseToy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView licenseImp (1899) by E S Bordonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775936/imp-1899-bordonFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFrench Race Horses by Carle Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021302/french-race-horses-carle-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseThe two-horse act, c1874.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686797/the-two-horse-act-c1874Free Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView license"A sure horse for the first money", Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686813/sure-horse-for-the-first-money-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseHorses. 1. Race horse. 2. Cart horse. 3. Pony, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688306/horses-race-horse-cart-horse-pony-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseSteamship Adriatic 5,888 tons, 1350 horse power: George Steers naval constructor & builder engines built at Novelty Works…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688308/image-currier-ives-vintage-poster-steamshipFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseA Swell Sport Stampeded (c. 1882) by After Thomas Worthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784486/swell-sport-stampeded-c-1882-after-thomas-worthFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseKdo jste boží bojovníci--Č. S. armáda ve Franciihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680279/kdo-jste-bozi-bojovnici-c-armada-franciiFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMounted Artilleryman Leading Three Horses by Carle Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663407/mounted-artilleryman-leading-three-horses-carle-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseHarbour Crown Glory race night editable poster template from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995470/image-crown-horse-animalView licenseNarcoti-cure Cures the tobacco habit in from 4 to 10 days ; Price $5.00 Bradley.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650554/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCelebrated American trotting horses / lith. W.H. Rease ; painted by R.A. Clarke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691072/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseA Match Against Time! (c. 1878) by After Thomas Worthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784797/match-against-time-c-1878-after-thomas-worthFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseFarm Horse by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9664043/farm-horse-horace-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Principal breeds of horses in use in North America / drawn from life, lith'd. & pub'd. by A. Kollner, Philadelphia.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licenseA little "high strung" / Thos. Worth., Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689989/little-high-strung-thos-worth-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license