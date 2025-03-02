Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagebridgetmarysaint bridgetvintage posterantiqueartbornSt. Bridget, the Mary of Erin born A.D. 453 died A.D. 525View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8886 x 11111 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Bridget of Ireland. Colour lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956036/saint-bridget-ireland-colour-lithographFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Bridget (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986242/saint-bridget-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseS.S. Heart of Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689322/ss-heart-maryFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Three Christian Heroines: Saints Helen, Bridget and Elizabeth by Hans Burgkmairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651024/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Margaret of Antioch; St. Praxedes; St. Mary Magdalene; St. Bridget of Sweden by Jacques Callothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9997943/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601588/demonology-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFemale saint holding crucifix while crown of thorns is placed on her head by an angel. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232516/image-jesus-christ-crown-angelFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlexander Hamilton born 1751 died 1804https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690302/alexander-hamilton-born-1751-died-1804Free Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992596/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe testament and last words of Marie Antoinettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101311/the-testament-and-last-words-marie-antoinetteFree Image from public domain licenseTour dates poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603553/tour-dates-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Alto, Saint Bridget and the Founders of the Mariamunster (c. 1500) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988267/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseM. Born & Company, 1899-1900. Fall and winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690107/born-company-1899-1900-fall-and-winterFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSilhouette of young woman, to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8058355/silhouette-young-woman-rightFree Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602846/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. Ceciliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689282/st-ceciliaFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690595/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseS.S. Heart of Mary (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230210/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlying crane poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765294/png-1980-channel-born-animalView licenseSaint Ceciliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691172/saint-ceciliaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseSt. Annhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689604/st-annFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. Ceceliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691217/st-ceceliaFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseS. Maria de Perpetuo Succursuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687912/maria-perpetuo-succursuFree Image from public domain licenseSt. patrick's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118118/st-patricks-day-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license