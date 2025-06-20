Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageconfederatecivilwarvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationProminent Union and Confederate generals and statesmenView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 810 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12636 x 8528 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe first battle between "iron" ships of warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690879/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688493/image-queen-general-grant-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622869/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBattle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseCapture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseConfederate States of America loan - seven per cent, February 20th 1863 - authorized by the Act of Congress C.S.A. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688054/image-vintage-february-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787865/solo-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Union war charthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691189/the-union-war-chartFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseCarver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSoldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Confederate States of America : 22 February 1862 - deo vindice / Andrew B. Graham Litho. Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688170/image-vintage-poster-1862-americaFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseBird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-easthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseSheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseU.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690792/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseBirds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseMower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license