Prominent Union and Confederate generals and statesmen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktop
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plant
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690879/image-art-vintage-public-domain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintage
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688493/image-queen-general-grant-vintage-poster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622869/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plant
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flower
Confederate States of America loan - seven per cent, February 20th 1863 - authorized by the Act of Congress C.S.A. of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688054/image-vintage-february-poster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787865/solo-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-text
The Union war chart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691189/the-union-war-chart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-space
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-design
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-design
The Confederate States of America : 22 February 1862 - deo vindice / Andrew B. Graham Litho. Washington, D.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688170/image-vintage-poster-1862-america
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-design
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museum
Bird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-east
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690401/image-art-vintage-public-domain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blue
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-american
U.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690792/image-steam-art-vintage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-american
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fort
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-space
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antique
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-history