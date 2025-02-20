Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecurrier & ivesmerrimacwar postersguns printcurrierives monitorvintage postercurrier & ives illustrationTerrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton Roads, March 9th 1862, in which the little "Monitor" whipped the "Merrimac" and the whole " school" of Rebel steamers., Currier & Ives.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 867 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5792 x 4184 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTerrific Combat Between the "Monitor" 2 Guns & "Merrimac" 11 Guns – In Hampton Roads March 9th, 1862 – In which the little…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988268/image-background-art-circleFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe first encounter of Iron-Clads. 