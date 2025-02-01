Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagesan franciscocurrier & ivessan francisco vintagesan francisco postersanfranciscocurrier & ives illustrationvintage illustrated sanfranciscocalifornia illustrationsThe City of San Francisco. Birds eye view from the bay looking south-west / / Sketched & drawn by C.R. Parsons., Currier & Ives.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 862 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5581 x 4009 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseCity of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. 