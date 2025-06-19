Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagelithographvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterRecovered / CM [monogram].View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 953 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10129 x 8047 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseLady bug, lady bug, fly away! / G.G. Fish, after Anderson, 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691054/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license"Crossing the Tugela"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690915/crossing-the-tugelaFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseDrink Coca-Cola 5 centshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687757/drink-coca-cola-centsFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseSunday afternoon on the West Point Road / Eglau., A. & C. Kaufmann.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690694/sunday-afternoon-the-west-point-road-eglau-kaufmannFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseFruit / Helen Searle., Edmund Foerster & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690552/fruit-helen-searle-edmund-foerster-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseMail callhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690763/mail-callFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseGame birds of America. Snipe (Scolopax Wilsonii) / H.M. Clay 1861.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690454/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseGame birds of America. Woodcock (Scolopax Minor) / H.M. Clay 1861.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690459/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseSoldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license1899, a church calendarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905899/1899-church-calendarFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSergt. Willie Sandlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6938702/sergt-willie-sandlinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license[Men leading horses to a livestock show] / HT [monogram] ; W.J. Morgan & Co. lith. no. 947 Cleveland, O.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689409/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView licenseList of the officers, non-commissioned officers, musicians & privates of the first regiment Mississippi riflemen in the war…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689416/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAttention! ... Canadian Grenadier Guards now recruitinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722230/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseForest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoin the Canadian Grenadier Guardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722338/join-the-canadian-grenadier-guardsFree Image from public domain licensePeace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView licenseLovers ramblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690449/lovers-rambleFree Image from public domain licenseCamping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView licenseAlte Rheinbrücke bei Laufenburg Vieux pont du Rhine près de Laufenburg ; Old Rhine bridge near Laufenburg / / Alexander…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690536/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license