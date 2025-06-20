Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagecurrier & ivesknock outvintage posterpublic domain posterschampionboxerssportsThe champion slugger--"Knocking 'em out" / Edw. W. Kemble, del., Currier & Ives.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5522 x 7061 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe "queen of cattle": the "champion steer", Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690370/the-queen-cattle-the-champion-steer-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licenseChampions at close quarters, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691382/champions-close-quarters-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe "Champion Steer" of the world: Owned and fattened by George Ayrault, Po'keepsie, N.Y., Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689095/image-currier-ives-public-domain-andFree Image from public domain licenseDIY decor crafts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490194/diy-decor-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691111/image-new-york-currier-ives-illustration-cityFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723481/dog-birthday-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrotting stallion Mambrino Champion owned by M.F. Foote, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688917/trotting-stallion-mambrino-champion-owned-mf-foote-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812520/dog-birthday-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe City of Boston / Parsons & Atwater del., Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690300/the-city-boston-parsons-atwater-del-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHarbour Crown Glory race night editable poster template from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995470/image-crown-horse-animalView licenseTom Ochiltree: by Lexington, Out of Katona, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688946/tom-ochiltree-lexington-out-katona-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812517/dog-birthday-blog-banner-templateView licenseNight scene at an American railway junction: Lightning Express, Flying Mail, and Owl Trains, "on time" / Parsons & Atwater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689162/image-vintage-train-owl-posterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational sports poster template, athletes cheering imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7132671/imageView licenseSpring flowers, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690464/spring-flowers-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDIY decor crafts blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490193/diy-decor-crafts-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690395/image-baseball-vintage-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseGolden swans poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11673735/golden-swans-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA dark foreshading - on a flash picture, "Take us smilin' or we'll lay yer out!", Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690396/image-taking-picture-dark-vintage-camerasFree Image from public domain licenseDIY decor crafts Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490191/diy-decor-crafts-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFast trotters on a fast track, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690277/fast-trotters-fast-track-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDIY decor crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091345/diy-decor-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe lady's boquet, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689898/the-ladys-boquet-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseNew year cheers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723487/new-year-cheers-instagram-post-templateView licenseRipe fruits, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690365/ripe-fruits-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe flower vase, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688884/the-flower-vase-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseLive big match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825992/live-big-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSacred to the memory of, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690545/sacred-the-memory-of-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational blog poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869490/motivational-blog-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseMy pony and dog, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689897/pony-and-dog-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869492/best-employees-vote-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseThe killeries--Connemara, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689896/the-killeries-connemara-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseCongratulations winner poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869487/congratulations-winner-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseThe masonic chart, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686745/the-masonic-chart-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseGame day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12088881/game-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFruit vase, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688853/fruit-vase-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license