rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Graph showing number of dinners served to students of Kiev High Schools in A.R.A. kitchens
Save
Edit Image
kievkitchen posterhigh school posterkitchen illustrationvintage kitchengraphschool posterstudent vintage illustrations
Scholarship program poster template, editable text & design
Scholarship program poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160749/scholarship-program-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
S.P.S. i.e., Saint Paul's School
S.P.S. i.e., Saint Paul's School
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649008/sps-ie-saint-pauls-schoolFree Image from public domain license
School registration poster template, editable text and design
School registration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676299/school-registration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Men leading horses to a livestock show] / HT [monogram] ; W.J. Morgan & Co. lith. no. 947 Cleveland, O.
[Men leading horses to a livestock show] / HT [monogram] ; W.J. Morgan & Co. lith. no. 947 Cleveland, O.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689409/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Study club poster template, editable text & design
Study club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549925/study-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Industrial Number (1901) print in high resolutionby Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally…
Industrial Number (1901) print in high resolutionby Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3007787/free-illustration-image-construction-industrial-arts-industrial-design-resourceFree Image from public domain license
Student guide poster template
Student guide poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12938766/student-guide-poster-templateView license
Labour Day Number (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library.…
Labour Day Number (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013697/free-illustration-image-vintage-poster-worker-art-nouveauFree Image from public domain license
Back to school poster template, editable text & design
Back to school poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369383/back-school-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Memorial Number (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library.…
Memorial Number (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3007803/free-illustration-image-vintage-poster-civil-warFree Image from public domain license
Study club poster template, editable text and design
Study club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719349/study-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3884557/photo-image-person-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Anti-bullying club poster template, editable text & design
Anti-bullying club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885094/anti-bullying-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Illustrated Sporting News. Christmas number (ca. 1890– 1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from…
The Illustrated Sporting News. Christmas number (ca. 1890– 1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013750/free-illustration-image-vintage-sport-poster-christmasFree Image from public domain license
School admission poster template, editable text and design
School admission poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589651/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
American football player (1901) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library.…
American football player (1901) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011171/free-illustration-image-football-poster-manFree Image from public domain license
Back to school sale poster template, editable text & design
Back to school sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11649192/back-school-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
What our girls are doing. 15 women have applied for admission as students at the Agricultural Training School at Pitt Farm…
What our girls are doing. 15 women have applied for admission as students at the Agricultural Training School at Pitt Farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324967/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Back to school poster template
Back to school poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836456/back-school-poster-templateView license
Cadet Days (1894) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
Cadet Days (1894) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3007777/free-illustration-image-vintage-old-military-uniform-academyFree Image from public domain license
Online learning poster template, editable text & design
Online learning poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624972/online-learning-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Midsummer Number (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Midsummer Number (ca. 1890–1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013815/free-illustration-image-vintage-poster-moon-magazineFree Image from public domain license
Stationery sale poster template, customizable advertisement
Stationery sale poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840228/stationery-sale-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The high hurdles
The high hurdles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688755/the-high-hurdlesFree Image from public domain license
Back to school poster template, editable text and design
Back to school poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767938/back-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Bon Ton Burlesquers - 365 days ahead of them all." Poster of U.S. burlesque show, 1898, showing a woman in outfit with low…
"Bon Ton Burlesquers - 365 days ahead of them all." Poster of U.S. burlesque show, 1898, showing a woman in outfit with low…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667039/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Full scholarship poster template, editable text and design
Full scholarship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12609472/full-scholarship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Le Thermogène: Engendre la chaleur et guèrit: toux rhumatismes, points de côte, etc. (1909) print in high resolution by…
Le Thermogène: Engendre la chaleur et guèrit: toux rhumatismes, points de côte, etc. (1909) print in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105578/free-illustration-image-fire-french-poster-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Anti-bullying club poster template, editable text and design
Anti-bullying club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867891/anti-bullying-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two acrobats, aesthetic chiaroscuro woodcut. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Two acrobats, aesthetic chiaroscuro woodcut. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544100/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
College library poster template, editable text and design
College library poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816825/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Man and woman at a cafe (1900) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress.…
Man and woman at a cafe (1900) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105281/free-illustration-image-dinner-vintage-advertising-posters-leonetto-cappielloFree Image from public domain license
E-learning courses editable poster template
E-learning courses editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643034/e-learning-courses-editable-poster-templateView license
High art clothing, design # 3
High art clothing, design # 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688216/high-art-clothing-designFree Image from public domain license
Graduation poster template, editable text and design
Graduation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853222/graduation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
High art clothing, design # 4
High art clothing, design # 4
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690834/high-art-clothing-designFree Image from public domain license
Global education poster template, editable text and design
Global education poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851679/global-education-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3884990/photo-image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad counseling poster template, editable text and design
Study abroad counseling poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577128/study-abroad-counseling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
British soldiers wanted poster. Original public domain image by Alfred Leete from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
British soldiers wanted poster. Original public domain image by Alfred Leete from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543993/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license