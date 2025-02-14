Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageartmanvintageapplepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationwoman[Man offering apple to baby in woman's arms]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9137 x 7329 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseTrout fishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689382/trout-fishingFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseThe minuethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690106/the-minuetFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sunset aesthetic, American Gothic famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597337/summer-sunset-aesthetic-american-gothic-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA hat rallyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688287/hat-rallyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license"Too late"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690760/too-lateFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseThe village homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689389/the-village-homeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe loup dans la bergeriehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689229/loup-dans-bergerieFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe old, old storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690913/the-old-old-storyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe soph and the widowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688688/the-soph-and-the-widowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe peacemakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688612/the-peacemakerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseScene in an English villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690775/scene-english-villageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDesequilibre par l'emotionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690506/desequilibre-par-lemotionFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license[Woman, man, and children at bench in garden]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690881/woman-man-and-children-bench-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061776/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTandemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688212/tandemFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDas nest, the nesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690253/das-nest-the-nestFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061855/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEgpytian hieroglyphicshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690338/egpytian-hieroglyphicsFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseDoes your motor know you[']re out?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687707/does-your-motor-know-youre-outFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseI'm on the training table nowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689107/im-the-training-table-nowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseNoah's Arkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688371/noahs-arkFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license[Man, woman, and girl on shipwreck debris at sea with rainbow above]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689516/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen and children firsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689458/women-and-children-firstFree Image from public domain license