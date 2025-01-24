Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterrevolutioncubaartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationCargo de los generales Maximo Gomeuz y Maceo en Mall Timpo, Dec. 15, 1895View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 950 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9292 x 7356 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license[Revolutionary Army recovering Nanjing; General Tieliang and Zhangxun in garrisoned Nanjing]. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636353/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license[Washington crossing the Delaware River]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689065/washington-crossing-the-delaware-riverFree Image from public domain licenseClassic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723410/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseGen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723408/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license[The Japanese cavalry advancing through fields toward a walled city in China]. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636728/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723406/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseGeneral Antonio Maceo The hero of peralejo = El héroe de Peralejo / / [lithograph by] Julio Martin, N.Y. & Havana.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723402/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseSheridan's charge at Winchesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690335/sheridans-charge-winchesterFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723400/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseThe fight of a Hungarian girl / in a cavalry skirmish.(1848/49) (No. 19 from: Patriotic Chronicle of Pictures from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11604096/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723396/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license"What will they say of this in England?"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690941/what-will-they-say-this-englandFree Image from public domain licenseStudy for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView licenseBattle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691368/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licensePlastic awareness poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476045/plastic-awareness-poster-template-editable-textView licenseBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseSolution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367718/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView license[General offensive of the allied armies against Tʻien-chin -- Co. 8, Reg. II Infantry crashing into Tʻien-chin through the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSolution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9472783/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView licensePanaroma de la Bataille de la Marne...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691339/panaroma-bataille-marneFree Image from public domain licenseSolution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9473237/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView license"The last shot at Colenso"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689402/the-last-shot-colensoFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSturmangriff der Osterreicher auf aspern im jahre 1809https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690516/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePlastic-less revolution poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475990/plastic-less-revolution-poster-template-editable-textView license[Soldiers on a battlefield during the Battle of Rawa in 1914 between Russia and the Austro-Hungarians]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687824/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWater conservation poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699498/water-conservation-poster-template-editable-textView licenseBattle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691345/image-tennessee-battle-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCavalry of the National Guard in Vienna. (1848) by Johann Schönberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560695/cavalry-the-national-guard-vienna-1848-johann-schonbergFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13042968/medical-technology-poster-templateView licenseThe battle of Malate, Philippines night of July 31st 1898https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690101/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722558/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseCentennial Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691154/centennial-americaFree Image from public domain license