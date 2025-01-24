rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Combat memorable entre le Pearson et Paul Jones / Richard Paton pinxit ; gravé par Balth. Frederic Loizel.
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterrevolutionartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposter
Vintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
view, vue d'optique. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
view, vue d'optique. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651671/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Classic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723410/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689542/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723408/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686764/the-battle-manila-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain license
Fashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Fashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723406/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Vue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les Anglois en 1762
Vue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les Anglois en 1762
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690844/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Classic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723402/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
view, vue d'optique. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
view, vue d'optique. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651675/image-plant-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Vue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les anglois en 1762
Vue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les anglois en 1762
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688670/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723400/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain license
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723396/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
[Representation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorck] / [gravé par François Xav. Habermann].
[Representation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorck] / [gravé par François Xav. Habermann].
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689419/image-vintage-poster-revolutionFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain license
Plastic awareness poster template, editable text
Plastic awareness poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476045/plastic-awareness-poster-template-editable-textView license
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367718/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView license
This view of his majesty's ship Shannon, hove too, & cooly waiting the close approach of the American frigate Chesapeak, ...…
This view of his majesty's ship Shannon, hove too, & cooly waiting the close approach of the American frigate Chesapeak, ...…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9472783/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView license
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Solution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9473237/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView license
Papiers monnoies et autres de la Republique Française / gravé par I. Hunin à Malines.
Papiers monnoies et autres de la Republique Française / gravé par I. Hunin à Malines.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690772/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
This representation of the battle on Lake Erie is respectfully inscribed to Commodore Perry, his officers and gallant crews…
This representation of the battle on Lake Erie is respectfully inscribed to Commodore Perry, his officers and gallant crews…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690472/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Plastic-less revolution poster template, editable text
Plastic-less revolution poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475990/plastic-less-revolution-poster-template-editable-textView license
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691140/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Water conservation poster template, editable text
Water conservation poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699498/water-conservation-poster-template-editable-textView license
Vue du Chateau et d'une Partie de la Ville de Versailles by Balthasar Friedrich Leizelt and Jacques Rigaud
Vue du Chateau et d'une Partie de la Ville de Versailles by Balthasar Friedrich Leizelt and Jacques Rigaud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9724550/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Medical technology poster template
Medical technology poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13042968/medical-technology-poster-templateView license
"Evacuation day" and Washington's triumphal entry in New York City, Nov. 25th, 1783, Restein, Edmund P., 1837-1891…
"Evacuation day" and Washington's triumphal entry in New York City, Nov. 25th, 1783, Restein, Edmund P., 1837-1891…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688738/image-american-revolution-revalutionFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722558/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Representation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorck
Representation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689773/representation-feu-terrible-nouvelle-yorckFree Image from public domain license