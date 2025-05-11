rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Emisecularis sacerdotii Monumentum S.S. Leon[?] XIII P.M.
Save
Edit Image
vaticanpopesvintagevintage posterartpublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Journey through art poster template, editable text and design
Journey through art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723675/journey-through-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Pope Leo XIII"
"Pope Leo XIII"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689435/pope-leo-xiiiFree Image from public domain license
Immersive art experience poster template, editable text and design
Immersive art experience poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723772/immersive-art-experience-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
His holiness Pope Leo XIII
His holiness Pope Leo XIII
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689232/his-holiness-pope-leo-xiiiFree Image from public domain license
Couple on bikes poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Couple on bikes poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713524/png-art-bicycle-bikeView license
Leo XIII Pont Max. anno pont XIV
Leo XIII Pont Max. anno pont XIV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690933/leo-xiii-pont-max-anno-pont-xivFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Chronological gothic window of all the Popes showing the entire papal succession from Saint Peter to the present pontiff Leo…
Chronological gothic window of all the Popes showing the entire papal succession from Saint Peter to the present pontiff Leo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689347/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Photo frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wall
Photo frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView license
The Holy Father Pope Leo XIII
The Holy Father Pope Leo XIII
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690791/the-holy-father-pope-leo-xiiiFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689612/pope-leo-xiii-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Art painting museum poster template, editable text and design
Art painting museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587233/art-painting-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
Pope Leo XIII by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689589/pope-leo-xiii-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The oecumenical council of the Vatican, convened December 8th 1869
The oecumenical council of the Vatican, convened December 8th 1869
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690728/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
BENEDICT XIII. URSINUS ROMANUS PONTIFEX MAXIMUM CREATED ON MAY 29, 1734. Obyt February 21, 1730 (around 1730 questionable)…
BENEDICT XIII. URSINUS ROMANUS PONTIFEX MAXIMUM CREATED ON MAY 29, 1734. Obyt February 21, 1730 (around 1730 questionable)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11602988/image-paper-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Good morning, breakfast poster template, editable text and design
Good morning, breakfast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730034/good-morning-breakfast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The tomb of Pope Clement XIII Rezzonico in the Vatican
The tomb of Pope Clement XIII Rezzonico in the Vatican
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106407/the-tomb-pope-clement-xiii-rezzonico-the-vaticanFree Image from public domain license
Love story poster template, editable text and design
Love story poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896473/love-story-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Last Supper (Agnus Dei) (1573 (Renaissance)) by Italian and Pope Gregory XIII
Last Supper (Agnus Dei) (1573 (Renaissance)) by Italian and Pope Gregory XIII
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151218/last-supper-agnus-dei-1573-renaissance-italian-and-pope-gregory-xiiiFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Pope Leo XIII (1878) by Henry Schile. Original from the Library of Congress.
Pope Leo XIII (1878) by Henry Schile. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687884/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Cycling club Instagram post template, editable text
Cycling club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655035/cycling-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Trump's Trip Abroad. A member of the Pontifical Swiss Guard stands watch in a hallway at the Vatican leading from…
President Trump's Trip Abroad. A member of the Pontifical Swiss Guard stands watch in a hallway at the Vatican leading from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4049910/photo-image-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Broadsheet relating to the death of Pope León XIII, he is shown in his study flanked by angels
Broadsheet relating to the death of Pope León XIII, he is shown in his study flanked by angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7879900/image-paper-angels-bookFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
[St. Peter's Basilica and the Piazza San Pietro, Vatican City, Rome]
[St. Peter's Basilica and the Piazza San Pietro, Vatican City, Rome]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687855/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[The pope and religious figures]
[The pope and religious figures]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688370/the-pope-and-religious-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
S. H. Papst Leo XIII. (1878)
S. H. Papst Leo XIII. (1878)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11639282/papst-leo-xiii-1878Free Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691140/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Couple on bikes instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Couple on bikes instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004126/image-people-art-manView license
Detail coronation Charles the Great (Francis 1st of France) by Pope Leo III (Leo X) Vatican 11
Detail coronation Charles the Great (Francis 1st of France) by Pope Leo III (Leo X) Vatican 11
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Pope John Paul II visits Poland by Bernard Gotfryd
Pope John Paul II visits Poland by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6309524/pope-john-paul-visits-polandFree Image from public domain license