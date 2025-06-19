rawpixel
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
l. prangvintage posterlouisianal. prang & co.vintageartpublic domainillustration
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Battle of Allatoona Pass / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
Baptism invitation template
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
Christening celebration invitation template
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
The Battle of Manila, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimant
Pacific Northwest trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
The cradle of liberty, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Kids book cover template, editable design
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
Global business poster template, editable text
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
