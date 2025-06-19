rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gen. Phil. Sheridan
Save
Edit Image
lithographvintage lithographs public domainvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
Gen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Battle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691184/battle-new-orleans-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Battle of Wilson's Creek--Aug. 10, 1861--Union (Gen. Lyon) ... Conf. (Gen. McCulloch) ..., Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Wilson's Creek--Aug. 10, 1861--Union (Gen. Lyon) ... Conf. (Gen. McCulloch) ..., Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691342/image-vintage-poster-1861-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Battle of Kenesaw Mountian [i.e., Mountain]--June 27, 1864--Union (Gen. Sherman, com.) ... Conf. (Gen. Johnston, Com.) ...…
Battle of Kenesaw Mountian [i.e., Mountain]--June 27, 1864--Union (Gen. Sherman, com.) ... Conf. (Gen. Johnston, Com.) ...…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690670/image-vintage-poster-keenesaw-mountain-battle-1864Free Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Siege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…
Siege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691367/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-commanders-history-navyFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691368/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Battle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690384/battle-quingua-phil-i-april-23-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Phil Sheridan's New City Sports Company woman in lowcut dress pointing at man holding chair and cane]., U.S. Printing Co.
[Phil Sheridan's New City Sports Company woman in lowcut dress pointing at man holding chair and cane]., U.S. Printing Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689120/image-vintage-sports-couple-manFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Phil Sheridan's New City Sports Company woman in lowcut dress pointing, two male comedians in women's clothing, and one man…
[Phil Sheridan's New City Sports Company woman in lowcut dress pointing, two male comedians in women's clothing, and one man…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689650/image-vintage-sports-city-illustration-philFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
[Washington crossing the Delaware River]
[Washington crossing the Delaware River]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689065/washington-crossing-the-delaware-riverFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Sheridan's charge at Winchester
Sheridan's charge at Winchester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690335/sheridans-charge-winchesterFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691345/image-tennessee-battle-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of the Wilderness--Desperate fight on the Orange C.H. Plank Road, near Todd's Tavern, May 6th, 1864, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of the Wilderness--Desperate fight on the Orange C.H. Plank Road, near Todd's Tavern, May 6th, 1864, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691366/image-vintage-poster-virginia-lithographs-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView license
Battle of Spottsylvania--Engagements at Laurel Hill & NY River, Va. ... May 8 to 18, 1864., Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Spottsylvania--Engagements at Laurel Hill & NY River, Va. ... May 8 to 18, 1864., Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691320/image-virginia-vintage-poster-battleFree Image from public domain license
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle of Lookout Mountain--November 24' 1863 - 4' & 14' Corps, Army of the Cumberland & Geary's Div. o. 12' Corps, & 11' &…
Battle of Lookout Mountain--November 24' 1863 - 4' & 14' Corps, Army of the Cumberland & Geary's Div. o. 12' Corps, & 11' &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690696/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-poster-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView license
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license
Phelps, Dodge & Palmer, Chicago made ladies fine shoes.
Phelps, Dodge & Palmer, Chicago made ladies fine shoes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907050/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license