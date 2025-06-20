Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepostervintage posterantiochpublic domain jewartvintagepublic domainillustrationGentiles converted at AntiochView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 848 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7869 x 11133 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFaith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602846/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Passoverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689109/the-passoverFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922439/jewelry-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Yom Kippur - going to the grandparents to get blessed]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691315/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11885936/jewelry-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686754/mosesFree Image from public domain licensePrayers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946205/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMoses by Schile, H. (Henry)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687861/moses-schile-henryFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650346/jewelry-shop-poster-template-editable-textView licenseAaron by Schile, H. (Henry)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687961/aaron-schile-henryFree Image from public domain licensePassover seder poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462373/passover-seder-poster-templateView licenseSaul of Tarsus convertedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691273/saul-tarsus-convertedFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdorazione dei Magi by Gentile da Fabriano - Predellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666257/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945995/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBroadside with 48 scenes relating to the errant Jewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7999526/broadside-with-scenes-relating-the-errant-jewFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572128/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseIllustrated leaflet: The Jews argued against the Turks (around 1790) by Johann Hieronymus Löschenkohlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11696093/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePlate with Ten Bacchanal Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127305/plate-with-ten-bacchanal-scenesFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration invitation card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571624/passover-celebration-invitation-card-templateView licenseThe Wandering Jew: Cover by Henri Rivière and Verneauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716278/the-wandering-jew-cover-henri-riviere-and-verneauFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571507/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseTetradrachm: Head of Antiochos VIII (obverse)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631217/tetradrachm-head-antiochos-viii-obverseFree Image from public domain licensePassover dinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571943/passover-dinner-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Wandering Jew by Henri Rivière and Verneauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716346/the-wandering-jew-henri-riviere-and-verneauFree Image from public domain licensePassover seder invitation card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571622/passover-seder-invitation-card-templateView licenseThe Wandering Jew: Heaven by Henri Rivière and Verneauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716294/the-wandering-jew-heaven-henri-riviere-and-verneauFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770155/happy-passover-poster-templateView licenseThe Wandering Jew: Back Cover by Henri Rivière and Verneauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716267/the-wandering-jew-back-cover-henri-riviere-and-verneauFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603891/passover-celebration-poster-templateView licenseThe Wandering Jew: The Plain by Henri Rivière and Verneauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716314/the-wandering-jew-the-plain-henri-riviere-and-verneauFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552070/jewelry-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Bellini" Carpethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820909/bellini-carpetFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGentils Hommes Bourgeois by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646490/gentils-hommes-bourgeois-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licensePassover recipes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460476/passover-recipes-instagram-post-templateView licenseGentils Hommes Bourgeois by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646464/gentils-hommes-bourgeois-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGentils Hommes Bourgeois by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646461/gentils-hommes-bourgeois-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license