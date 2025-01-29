Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevinesteacoffee vintagevintage teavintage illustrationcoffeecoffee flowertea illustrationFuschia design for tea or coffee serviceView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 924 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9139 x 7035 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAfternoon floral tea collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623227/afternoon-floral-tea-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe parterre. Fuschiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688087/the-parterre-fuschiaFree Image from public domain licenseAfternoon floral tea collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799726/afternoon-floral-tea-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLandscape panel on imititation wood fond (1760-1775) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156447/landscape-panel-imititation-wood-fond-1760-1775-frenchFree Image from public domain licensePNG Afternoon floral tea illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617489/png-afternoon-floral-tea-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseVier Japanse vrouwen tijdens theeceremonie (c. 1870 - c. 1900) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757695/vier-japanse-vrouwen-tijdens-theeceremonie-c-1870-1900-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseHot drinks cafe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492977/hot-drinks-cafe-instagram-post-templateView licenseOntwerp voor een affiche voor thee van E. Brandsma, Amsterdam (1881 - 1920) by Theo Molkenboerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734412/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632555/coffee-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseRustic basket (1856), vintage flower illustration by Currier & Ives. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064401/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632517/coffee-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseKan en suikerpot (1869 - 1890) by Eduard Niermanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734230/kan-suikerpot-1869-1890-eduard-niermansFree Image from public domain licenseAfternoon floral tea iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617445/afternoon-floral-tea-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTafelset voor koffie en suiker (1789) by de Saint Morien, Richard de Lalonde and Jacques François Chéreauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13767974/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAfternoon floral tea iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623225/afternoon-floral-tea-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseKoffie- en theeservies op een dienblad (1869 - 1890) by Eduard Niermanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734258/koffie-theeservies-een-dienblad-1869-1890-eduard-niermansFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663781/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer with Floral Decoration (1860) by Gardner Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157885/cup-and-saucer-with-floral-decoration-1860-gardner-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885298/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseporcelain insert for coffee cup (19th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156951/porcelain-insert-for-coffee-cup-19th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847840/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView license8 pc. jewelled coffee set (19th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156969/pc-jewelled-coffee-set-19th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847570/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMemories of home cling like the ivyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690936/memories-home-cling-like-the-ivyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847343/vintage-coffee-pot-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCabaret by William Chaffershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14319649/cabaret-william-chaffersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885220/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseFrom the rising unto the setting of the sun the Lord's name is to be praised!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688646/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885259/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBerbeissungen unseres Herrn Jungen Christi an die selige Jungfrauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flowers Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338607/vintage-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBreakfast Set Tray with Game Birds in Color (1758) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156437/photo-image-birds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee and tea design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239515/coffee-and-tea-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Passoverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689109/the-passoverFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial drink menu Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004148/special-drink-menu-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe sacred heart of Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691243/the-sacred-heart-maryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437645/vintage-tea-instagram-post-templateView licenseCup from Oliver Wolcott, Jr. Tea Service (5 of 6)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721532/cup-from-oliver-wolcott-jr-tea-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial drink menu Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495642/special-drink-menu-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist's account of the faithful or the lamb's book of lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689077/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license