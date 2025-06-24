Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagelithographartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationpostercolorSunny SouthView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 945 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8811 x 6941 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license[La Crosse, Wisc. 1873]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690203/la-crosse-wisc-1873Free Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license"Hear me son"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688269/hear-sonFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseThe first encounter of Iron-Clads. Terrific engagement between the "Monitor" and "Merrimac" ... March 9th 1862https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689669/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687910/image-baseball-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseMounted panel no. 214, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689446/mounted-panel-no-214-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseLower Yellowstone range / Moran, 1874., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691384/lower-yellowstone-range-moran-1874-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseSunset (California scenery) / AB '64 ; chromolith. & published , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690674/image-albert-bierstadt-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe tower of Tower Falls, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691062/image-thomas-moran-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseMounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseBirchpoint / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689532/birchpoint-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeach at ebb-tide, Chatham, Mass. / W.N. Bartholomew ; by W.N. Bartholomew., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690838/image-prang-vintage-beach-postersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrighton Beach Race Course / N.Y. Lith. Co. 198 Fulton St. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691335/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseValley of babbling waters, southern Utah / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689124/image-thomas-moran-prangFree Image from public domain licensePeace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView licenseThe Great Salt Lake of Utah / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691061/the-great-salt-lake-utah-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTower Falls and Sulphur Mountain, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690640/image-thomas-moran-prang-waterfall-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseDonation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView licenseYellowstone Lake / TM ; Prang's American Chromos., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689087/yellowstone-lake-prangs-american-chromos-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseHot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCamping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView licenseThe mountain of the Holy Cross, Colorado / T. Moran., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691063/the-mountain-the-holy-cross-colorado-moran-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseToy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView licenseYosemite Valley looking east from the Mariposa Trail / Prang's chromo. after John R. Key 73., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690675/image-prang-yosemite-mountains-posterFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244132/astrology-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpring / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688359/spring-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license