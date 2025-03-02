rawpixel
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Bird facts poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693394/bird-facts-poster-templateView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Pool party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693305/pool-party-poster-templateView license
Boston - bird's eye view from the north / J. Bachmann del. and lith.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689197/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510761/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689866/image-philadelphia-cavalry-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView license
Ground plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688265/image-philadelphia-vintage-illustrations-building-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage owl poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636914/vintage-owl-poster-template-editable-art-nouveau-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Italian food menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695709/italian-food-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Don't feed poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721563/dont-feed-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
City of Newark, N.J. / Parsons & Atwater, del.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690608/city-newark-nj-parsons-atwater-delFree Image from public domain license
City sightseeing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView license
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet parrot Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893941/pet-parrot-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Our city, (St. Louis, Mo.) / lith. by A. Janicke & Co., St. Louis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690701/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291425/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690839/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
The City of San Francisco. Birds eye view from the bay looking south-west / / Sketched & drawn by C.R. Parsons., Currier &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691298/image-san-francisco-currier-ives-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690550/the-champions-liberty-ps-duval-son-printerFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893939/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691119/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Fossil, Fig. 2] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688052/image-fossil-fig-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Architectural solutions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623001/architectural-solutions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Two fossils, Fig. 3 and Fig. 4] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690560/image-vintage-poster-illustrated-antiqueFree Image from public domain license