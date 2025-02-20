Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecommanders historyvintage lithographs public domainnavylithographportervintage postersurrenderadmiralSiege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender, July 4, 1863, Kurz & Allison.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 946 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8341 x 6578 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseBattle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain licenseMedicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBattle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691368/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseUS navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView licenseBattle of Lookout Mountain--November 24' 1863 - 4' & 14' Corps, Army of the Cumberland & Geary's Div. o. 12' Corps, & 11' &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690696/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-poster-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView licenseCapture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788896/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Kenesaw Mountian [i.e., Mountain]--June 27, 1864--Union (Gen. Sherman, com.) ... Conf. (Gen. Johnston, Com.) ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690670/image-vintage-poster-keenesaw-mountain-battle-1864Free Image from public domain licenseFeminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView licenseBattle of Wilson's Creek--Aug. 10, 1861--Union (Gen. Lyon) ... Conf. (Gen. McCulloch) ..., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691342/image-vintage-poster-1861-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763571/christmas-tree-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrant from West Point to Appomattox, an 1885 engraving presumably intended to commemorate Grant's achievements after his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art people element set, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseBattle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691184/battle-new-orleans-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764885/winter-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691345/image-tennessee-battle-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art people element set, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseBattle of the Wilderness--Desperate fight on the Orange C.H. Plank Road, near Todd's Tavern, May 6th, 1864, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691366/image-vintage-poster-virginia-lithographs-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Spottsylvania--Engagements at Laurel Hill & NY River, Va. ... May 8 to 18, 1864., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691320/image-virginia-vintage-poster-battleFree Image from public domain license4th of July sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783359/4th-july-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690384/battle-quingua-phil-i-april-23-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History Museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899804/art-history-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license"Battle of Antietam. Army of the Potomac: Gen. Geo. B. McClellan, comm., Sept. 17' 1862. - 1' 2' 4' 6' 9' 12' Corps &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666678/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseRough-Riders, Col. Theodore Roosevelt, U.S.V. Commander, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690228/rough-riders-col-theodore-roosevelt-usv-commander-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseRear Admiral Dewey's flagship "Olympia", Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687765/rear-admiral-deweys-flagship-olympia-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView licenseNovember 29, 1863: the Assault on Fort Sanders. Civil War Lithograph by Kurz and Allison, restored by Adam Cuerden. This is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665795/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730601/japanese-art-poster-template-editable-designView licenseGen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license