Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagecrotonvintage plumbernewyorkvintage posterengineering artlithographengineering vintageJ. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by J. Calwey ; Endicott's lith. N. 