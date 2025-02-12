rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Columbus at the court of Barcelona, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
barcelonacolumbusl. prang & co.court vintagespain vintage illustrationartvintagepublic domain
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christopher Columbus at the royal court of Spain / VBrožik 1884.
Christopher Columbus at the royal court of Spain / VBrožik 1884.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690596/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Columbus taking possession of the new country, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Columbus taking possession of the new country, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691388/columbus-taking-possession-the-new-country-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView license
The First voyage, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The First voyage, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691370/the-first-voyage-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691391/the-death-columbus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christoper Columbus arrives in America (1893) painting by L. Prang & Co., Boston.
Christoper Columbus arrives in America (1893) painting by L. Prang & Co., Boston.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499448/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Spain poster template, editable design
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView license
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Port Instagram post template
Port Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639764/port-instagram-post-templateView license
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688358/autumn-leaves-no-two-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage clothing Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11199717/vintage-clothing-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687744/nasturtiums-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Christianity Instagram post template, editable text
Christianity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102410/christianity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690700/image-john-collier-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687956/prize-black-alicante-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Justice scale & gavel, legal editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Justice scale & gavel, legal editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560404/justice-scale-gavel-legal-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Hot Springs of Gardiner's River, Yellowstone / TM ; Prang's American Chromo., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689169/image-thomas-moran-prang-yellowstone-posterFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 6. Be faithful, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689475/prangs-floral-mottoes-no-faithful-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license