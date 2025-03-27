Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageposter artvintage posterconfederate cavalryconfederatevintage cavalryartvintagepublic domainGen. J.E.B. Stuart's raid around McClellan, June 1862 / H.A. Ogden.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 965 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4760 x 5920 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage ephemera collage with retro elements, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseBattle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690879/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseGen. Bennett H. Young at unveiling of Confederate Monument, Arlington, Va., June 4, 1914https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006255/photo-image-plants-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622869/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBattle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseCapture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseBattle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseSiege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691367/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-commanders-history-navyFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTerrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBattle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787865/solo-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCapture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseBattle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBattle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseLashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690602/image-vintage-poster-fortFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseSheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe first battle between "iron" ships of warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseThe Confederate States of America : 22 February 1862 - deo vindice / Andrew B. Graham Litho. Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688170/image-vintage-poster-1862-americaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseGen. Phil. Sheridanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691344/gen-phil-sheridanFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682560/png-america-american-artView licenseSheridan's charge at Winchesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690335/sheridans-charge-winchesterFree Image from public domain license